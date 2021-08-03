TriStruX Names Michelle Meola as Human Resources Director

"HR in 2021 is about employee engagement, using the science of HR to optimize team and management performance." Tweet this

Ms. Meola is charged with efficiently supporting the rapid growth of the Company's employment needs across the US while spearheading the restructuring of key internal personnel processes. "Michelle has a wealth of Human Resources experience within a variety of different industries, giving her the right tools to support our employees, improve our employee experience and update our HR operations," said Nicholas J. Leone, Chief Operating Officer. "She will help us continue to cultivate a strong company culture as TriStruX continues its upward trajectory."

Ms. Meola joins TriStruX after a successful career with large national firms and retailers and brings Human Resources and accounting experience in both the construction and financial industries, where she has gained key experience managing large numbers of employees, payroll processes and building engaging and supportive corporate environments. She resides in New Jersey and will work at the Clifton New Jersey headquarters.

ABOUT TRISTRUX, LLC

TriStruX, LLC provides comprehensive turnkey telecommunications service solutions across the continental United States. Our mission is to provide the highest level of quality and excellence as a turnkey solution provider, building telecommunications infrastructure (5G, fiber installation, macro tower services, DAS) in our key markets. As a national, scaled service provider, we successfully compete in the telecommunications, power/electrical, utility, venue and regional / state / local government space. In 2020, the principals of Telcom Engineering Group (founded in 1991), Leone Electrical Company (founded in 1977) and High Point Utility merged their business to create TriStruX. Visit www.tristrux.com to learn more.

TRISTRUX MEDIA CONTACT:

Rhiana Sanchez, TriStruX Marketing

[email protected]

