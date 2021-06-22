TriStruX Names Randall P Muench as New CEO

Randy is leading TriStruX as the firm continues to deliver high quality, turnkey telecommunication and power solutions Tweet this

"The company is experiencing significant growth and I am very excited to have Randy leading our team. Randy is the right leader to set the vision and the tone as we expand to a national provider of turnkey telecom services," said Frank Pena, Chairman of the Board. "TriStruX will continue to grow both organically and through acquisitions as our experienced and high-quality team focuses on delivering to our clients. It is very early in the fiber and 5G investment cycle and TriStruX is uniquely positioned in select markets across the US to be the preferred supplier to our clients and a key partner for smaller service companies wanting to join forces with a bigger partner," said Nicholas J. Leone, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer.

Andrew Platt from Hunter Street Partners, a lender and adviser to TriStruX added, "We have enjoyed a successful relationship with the TriStruX team since we made our initial capital commitment to them in 2020 and we look forward to growing with them. We are excited about the success TriStruX will achieve with Randy's focus on client, process and financial discipline."

ABOUT TRISTRUX, LLC

TriStruX, LLC provides comprehensive turnkey telecommunications service solutions across the continental United States. Our mission is to provide the highest level of quality and excellence as a turnkey solution provider, building telecommunications infrastructure (5G, fiber installation, macro tower services, DAS) in our key markets. As a national, scaled service provider, we successfully compete in the telecommunications, power/electrical, utility, venue and regional / state / local government space. In 2020, the principals of Telcom Engineering Group (founded in 1991), Leone Electrical Company (founded in 1977) and High Point Utility merged their business to create TriStruX. Visit www.tristrux.com to learn more.

ABOUT HUNTER STREET PARTNERS

Hunter Street Partners is a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm that provides capital solutions to operating partner teams and lower middle market companies across corporate finance, real estate, and specialty finance. The firm is focused on fundamentals-driven, asset-oriented credit and equity opportunities. Learn more about Hunter Street Partners at www.hunterst.com.

