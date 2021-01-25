TRIT LAWSUIT FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Triterras, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Triterras, Inc. f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp. ("Triterras" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TRIT) from August 20, 2020 through December 16, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the extent to which the Company's revenue growth was dependent on Triterras' relationship with Rhodium Resources Pte. Ltd. ("Rhodium") to refer users to the Kratos platform; (2) that Rhodium faced significant financial liabilities that jeopardized its ability to continue as a going concern; (3) that, as a result, Rhodium was likely to refer fewer users to the Company's Kratos platform; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Triterras' business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On December 17, 2020, Triterras announced that "a statutory demand for payment from […] Rhodium Resources Pte. Ltd. ("Rhodium") was filed by a creditor of Rhodium on December 1, 2020 pursuant to the Singapore Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act." Triterras described Rhodium in its announcement as "instrumental to the initial launch of the Company's Kratos platform and the platform's attractiveness to the commodities trading and trade financing communities[.]"

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $4.11, or approximately 31%, to close at $9.09 per share on December 17, 2020.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 19, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

