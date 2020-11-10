Tritan™ Renew featured in Lander protective case for Apple iPhone 12

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lander, an innovative brand that bridges the gap between the outdoors and technology, just announced a new line of sustainable protection products for Apple iPhone 12 devices, including an updated version of its popular Torrey case made with Tritan™ Renew from Eastman.

(PRNewsfoto/Eastman) Lander's Torrey protective case for the Apple iPhone 12 features a soft-touch, plant-based bioplastic outer layer, as well as a rigid inner layer made with Eastman Tritan™ Renew.

Lander partnered with global specialty materials provider Eastman to bring Tritan Renew to the protective-case market in an industry-first adoption. Tritan Renew offers sustainability without compromise, providing durability and shatter-resistance while holding up against cleaning agents. With up to 50% recycled content derived from waste plastic, it is a superior, sustainable alternative to polycarbonate in protective cases.

"Lander is committed to making a positive environmental impact while offering quality device protection," said Kirk Feller, Lander CEO. "To that end, we're pleased to offer eco-friendly products made with sustainable materials like Tritan Renew from Eastman."

The Torrey case features a soft-touch, plant-based bioplastic outer layer, as well as a rigid inner layer made with Tritan Renew. It will be sold online at Lander.com and at major retailers. In addition to using environmentally friendly materials in its products, Lander uses 100% recyclable and plastic-free packaging, soy-based ink, and sustainable shipping and logistics strategies to decrease its carbon footprint.

Tritan Renew is Eastman's first product to market using molecular recycling made possible by its Advanced Circular Recycling technologies, which utilize recycled plastic as a raw material to reduce consumption of fossil-based materials and to lessen its carbon footprint.

Eastman is committed to innovations that help build a circular economy. In 2019, the company began commercial-scale recycling for a broad set of plastics to keep material from being sent to landfills or incinerated or, worse, ending up in the environment. Eastman's molecular recycling technologies can return waste plastic to its molecular form an infinite number of times, creating a more circular future.

"We're delighted to collaborate with Lander to be the first to bring Tritan Renew to the protective case market as part of the company's strategic pivot toward sustainable materials," said Courtland Jenkins, commercial director of specialty plastics for Eastman.

Eastman is producing Tritan Renew with certified recycled content* for a variety of durable products, including reusable sports bottles, small appliances, food-storage containers, eyewear, and cosmetics packaging.

Visit eastman.com/tritanrenew to find out more about Tritan Renew and Eastman's recycling technologies.

*Via its Advanced Circular Recycling technologies, Eastman produces circular products that are certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) by mass balance allocation.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit eastman.com.

About Eastman in the circular economy

In 2019, Eastman began commercial-scale chemical recycling for a broad set of waste plastics that would otherwise be landfilled, incinerated, or worse, end up in the environment. Eastman Advanced Circular Recycling technologies process waste plastics traditional mechanical recycling methods cannot—including polyesters, polypropylene, polyethylene, and polystyrene—derived from a variety of sources, including single-use plastics, textiles, and carpet. These technologies provide a true circular solution of endless recycling for materials, allowing them to be reused repeatedly. For more information, visit eastman.eco.

About Lander

Lander creates expedition-inspired accessories for use at home, on the go, and off-grid. Inspired by its Rocky Mountain home, Lander accessories are made with innovative technology used in equipment carried by the world's best explorers. Lander offers an extensive line of cables, phone cases, and now backpacks and smart lanterns—products designed for the adventurer in all of us. For more information, visit lander.com.

