TRITEC Performance Solutions Acquires Leeco Industrial Plastics, Inc.

"Leeco brings a heritage of 20 years of manufacturing and machining high quality, custom tight tolerance industrial parts that complement TRITEC's current offering. In addition, their Gulf Coast presence further expands TRITEC's footprint in a key geographical region. We're really excited to add them to the TRITEC family and to be able to offer our customers even more exceptional solutions, said TRITEC CEO Marcus Pillion.

"We're enthusiastic at Leeco joining the TRITEC and Edgewater families. Leeco's reputation for providing custom, tight tolerance products, primarily made of PTFE and PEEK materials, continues Edgewater's focus in performance material and engineered component businesses. We're excited to support both companies in reaching their next stage of success as a combined organization," said Bob Girton, Partner, Edgewater.

About TRITEC Performance Solutions

TRITEC is a world-class leader in the engineering and manufacturing of solutions that make great machines even better. TRITEC's product portfolio includes seals, bearings, lubricants and other critical components developed with proprietary materials to enhance product performance and give competitive edge to our customers over their competition.

TRITEC's products are sold to a variety of end-markets, including consumer products, heavy industries, motorsports, chemical processing, medical, mining, oil & gas and agriculture. See more: www.tritec-ps.com

ABOUT EDGEWATER CAPITAL

Edgewater Capital Partners, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a sector focused private equity firm investing in lower middle-market performance materials businesses. Edgewater has extensive experience and expertise in niche manufacturers of specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and engineered components. Twenty years of industry specific investing has allowed Edgewater to develop a deep understanding of the complexities and nuances common to these businesses. Edgewater is strategic, patient capital looking for opportunities to partner with owner-operators, management teams, and employees in developing, enhancing, and growing market leading businesses. Further information at www.edgewatercapital.com.

PR Contact: Molly Fritts, Director of Client Relations, fh group, mollyf@fh-group.com, 814-459-2443

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tritec-performance-solutions-acquires-leeco-industrial-plastics-inc-300643866.html

SOURCE TRITEC Performance Solutions

Related Links

http://www.tritec-ps.com

