TRITEC Performance Solutions Announces Acquisition Of Race-Tec And Blue Diamond

FENTON, Mich., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRITEC Performance Solutions, a leader in the engineering and manufacture of sealing solutions and critical components, has recently acquired Race-Tec, supplier of custom-made, high performance sealing solutions and vibration isolation components. In addition, TRITEC also adds to its portfolio further with the acquisition of Race-Tec's sister company, Blue Diamond, a quality supplier of metal and rubber components including cast and turned parts, plastic moldings, bearings, seals and subassemblies.

"We are very excited at the combination of TRITEC, Race-Tec, and Blue Diamond. TRITEC's manufacturing, engineering experience, and dedicated customer focus will continue to serve our customers well. Additionally, the businesses share a common culture and business objective, and as a result, we're confident that together the company will meet their full potential" said Managing Director and Owner Mike Worley.

"We are excited to expand TRITEC's global capabilities and footprint by leveraging the technology, engineering prowess and team within Race-Tec and Blue Diamond. This addition will continue to enhance our ability to make our customers' great machines even better" said TRITEC CEO Marcus Pillion.

ABOUT TRITEC PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS

TRITEC, headquartered in Fenton, Michigan, is a world-class leader in the engineering and manufacturing of sealing solutions that make great machines even better. TRITEC's products are sold to a variety of end-markets including mining, industrial, motorsports, agricultural, oil and gas, and chemical industries. Learn more: www.tritec-ps.com

ABOUT BLUE DIAMOND

Blue Diamond, a Southampton-based engineering company, is well established as a supplier of precision, low-cost engineered metal, plastic and rubber components. With over 35 years of experience and continuous investment in inspection and quality control, Blue Diamond has built a secure and cost-effective supply chain.

ABOUT RACE-TEC

Race-Tec designs and manufactures high performance sealing products to motorsport, military, and industrial sectors out of its specialist moulding facility in Hampshire, UK. For over 15 years, Race-Tec has been renowned for its extensive knowledge and ability to solve a wide range of engineering challenges in any industry, anywhere, to exceed customer requirements.

PR Contact: Molly Fritts, Director of Client Relations, fh group, mollyf@fh-group.com, 814-459-2443

SOURCE TRITEC Performance Solutions

Related Links

http://www.tritec-ps.com

