TritenIAG Expands Sustainable Project Expertise to the Southeastern U.S.

News provided by

TritenIAG

13 Feb, 2024, 00:00 ET

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TritenIAG, a leading project development and management company focused on sustainable energy projects, announced the opening of its newest U.S. office in Greenville, South Carolina. TritenIAG East will provide the company's expert project management and development services to clients across the biofuels, bioplastics, and industrial markets. 

"We are thrilled to bring TritenIAG's collaborative and owner focused approach to project development and management to the Southeastern region," said Terence Easton, CEO of TritenIAG. "Vice President and Managing Director of TritenIAG East, Duane Barnes brings over 20 years of experience delivering complex projects. His leadership will be invaluable as we work with clients on sustainable projects in South Carolina and beyond."

TritenIAG East will utilize the company's Integrated Project Management Team (IPMT) approach, which integrates owner and contractor expertise with TritenIAG's specialized project management capability. The IPMT model focuses on close collaboration, proactive risk management, and leveraging team synergies to achieve successful project outcomes.

"The Southeastern U.S. is seeing strong growth in sustainable building and infrastructure, and demand for experienced project management partners," said Duane Barnes, Vice President and Managing Director of TritenIAG East. "Our new Greenville office will allow us to bring our proven IPMT approach to more clients in this region, helping them achieve their project goals."

To celebrate the grand opening of the new office, TritenIAG East is hosting an open house on Tuesday, FEB 20 from 4 – 6 pm. The grand opening will include wine, beer, and hors d'ouvres, a special presentation from our customers, prize drawings and conversation with our management team. For more information and to RSVP visit: triteniag.com/greenville-grand-opening

About TritenIAG
TritenIAG has spent over 75 years entrenched in business-critical projects, establishing the project experience and nurturing the industry connections that we share with our clients. From project development through commissioning and startup, TritenIAG has the specialized expertise and proven methodologies to design and execute the most strategic solutions throughout a project's lifecycle. We provide the intelligent foundation on which successful projects are built. www.triteniag.com

