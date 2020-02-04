Tritium Continues Charge into Americas with New President

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tritium, a world leader in electric vehicle (EV) DC fast charging solutions, has taken the next step in its growth phase with the appointment of electric vehicle sector veteran Mike Calise to the role of President of the Americas.

"As we continue our expansion in the Americas, we are thrilled to have Mike onboard, someone who's a highly experienced leader that understands the EV charging business," said David Finn, CEO and co-founder, Tritium. "He will play a key role in driving continued growth within the Americas market at a time when our team is achieving great success with significant new deals and strategic partnerships.

"His proven leadership skills, combined with his background of progressive growth, will boost our continued momentum, particularly in North America where we've recently re-affirmed roots with a new US facility and have established a number of key strategic partnerships across the country."

Prior to joining Tritium, Calise held chief executive officer and senior vice president roles at Blink Charging Co. where he was responsible for Blink's NASDAQ listing, as well as customer facing and strategic partner activities. The industry veteran has also held leadership roles at Schneider Electric as Head of EV Solutions North America and EVadvise, an independent advisory firm focused on mass scale EV infrastructure which he founded. While there he authored 'Electrify Your Business' sponsored by Silicon Valley Leadership Group, and was a contributing author of 'Ready, Set, Charge, California!'.

"I'm thrilled to join Tritium, a global powerhouse in DC Fast charging solutions, at a time when it is set to leap forward," said Calise. "I'll be laser focused in working with our strategic partners to enable them to meet increased EV industry demands and take the EV sector into a new era of DC fast charging everywhere."

The EV sector is set to hit a tipping point, with a recent report forecasting that electric vehicles will make up a third of all new car sales in 2025, and 51 percent by 2030[1]. Calise believes Tritium's high-powered DC charging systems will become increasingly necessary for a market which needs the infrastructure in place to cater to this new era of e-mobility.

"We are officially out of the chicken-and-egg market phase and into the self-fulfilling spiral-up market phase," said Calise. "The demand for DC fast charging is staggering and Tritium's poised for exceptional growth – I'm here to help drive that growth."

Tritium is a technology and product company that designs and manufactures the world's most advanced DC fast-charging equipment for electric vehicles (EV). Tritium customers include Chargefox, Charge.net.nz, EDF Lumins, SSA Marine, Fortum, Grønn Kontakt, IONITY and Stromnetz. Tritium's headquarters and main manufacturing plant is in Brisbane, Australia. Additional sales and manufacturing facilities in Amsterdam and the Los Angeles region ensure attention to key markets in Europe and the Americas.

