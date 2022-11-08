Triton Benefits & HR Solutions Delivers Affordable Group Health Insurance to Companies Who Struggle to Meet Participation Requirements.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triton Benefits & HR Solutions, a national employee benefits broker and HR consulting firm, is helping small businesses achieve their employee retention goals. An employer-sponsored group medical plan is the most sought-after employee benefit. Unfortunately, due to high participation requirements, many organizations are not able to provide a bona fide, major medical plan to their most valuable asset, their employees.

As the end of the year draws near, Employee Health Benefits are at the forefront of HR departments. With the 2023 enrollment season on the horizon, many small businesses face complex challenges.

A recent study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that businesses with fewer than 50 employees are less likely to offer an employer-sponsored group medical plan to their employees. As a result of unrealistic participation requirements, many small businesses struggle to find affordable, quality healthcare coverage for their workers.

Triton Benefits & HR Solutions deliver affordable group health plans that have traditionally been nearly impossible to underwrite when low employee participation is a challenge

"If you're looking for a group medical plan, and only 5 out of 50 employees want to participate, typically no insurance carrier wants to write your policy. However, Triton offers businesses in these situations a 'Golden Ticket' with an insurance solution when only a small portion of the employees are looking to opt into the company's benefits plan," says Triton's CEO, Steve Rosenthal.

Triton manages over $500 Million in group health insurance premiums and works with all major carriers nationwide. Their ability to leverage long-standing relationships with major health insurance carriers and their in-depth industry knowledge to create unique and customized healthcare options sets them apart from other employee benefits brokers. In addition, they offer a concierge-style service which means they are extremely hands-on with every client relationship and provide a personalized touch that is hard to find anywhere else.

If you're a business facing a low participation issue among your workforce and need quality and affordable Group Health Benefits, don't hesitate to contact Triton Benefits & HR Solutions by visiting their website or calling them at 1-800-OK-TRITON.

