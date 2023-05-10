Triton Benefits & HR Solutions Expands Physical Footprint with New Office in Hoboken, NJ

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triton Benefits & HR Solutions is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Hoboken, NJ. The new office, which is in addition to Triton's other offices in New York, Los Angeles, South Jersey, Texas, and Philadelphia, will provide expanded support for clients in the tri-state area. The 1000-square-foot office will add 6 to 7 new employees to the Triton team.

Anthony Farinella, Triton's newly appointed Vice President of Sales & National Accounts, sees the new office as an essential part of Triton's growth strategy. "With over 50,000 employees getting their health benefits through Triton and $600 million in policy revenue, Triton continues to expand its footprint with its 8th office in Hoboken, NJ," said Farinella. "Deeply populated cities like Hoboken provide a great opportunity for attracting top talent that is local in a very tough job market."

Triton Benefits & HR Solutions is a company that specializes in helping businesses navigate the complexities of employee benefits and human resources. They offer customized solutions, strategy sessions, bi-annual plan reviews, and a dedicated team for each client. The company uses secured cloud technology to interact with clients and logs all open and closed issues. They strive to think outside the box when it comes to healthcare plans and offers self- or level-funded plans, wellness programs, HSAs, and Telemedicine. Triton's main corporate headquarters is located in Woodbridge, NJ.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our physical footprint into Hoboken, NJ," said Steve Rosenthal, President and CEO of Triton Benefits & HR Solutions. "The addition of this new office will allow us to provide even better support for our clients in the tri-state area and continue our mission to help businesses navigate the complex world surrounding employee benefits and human resources."

About Triton Benefits & HR Solutions

Triton Benefits & HR Solutions is not your ordinary employee benefits broker. With over $600 Million in group health insurance premiums under management and working with all major carriers nationwide, Triton has the expertise and relationships to create unique and customized healthcare options that set them apart from the rest. What truly sets Triton apart is its concierge-style service, providing an unmatched level of personalized attention to every client relationship. Their commitment to building long-lasting relationships with their clients is at the core of their philosophy.

In a world where businesses need to make informed decisions to stay competitive, Triton Benefits & HR Solutions is a partner that can help navigate the complexities of employee benefits and human resources. For more information on how Triton can help your business, visit their website at www.tritonhr.com .

Contact:

Mike Garbo

(732) 579-4462

[email protected]

SOURCE Triton Benefits & HR Solutions