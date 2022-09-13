Triton Benefits & HR Solutions Helping New Jersey Hospitality Businesses Cut Costs and Increase Employee Satisfaction

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triton Benefits & HR Solutions, a national employee benefits broker and HR consultant, is helping businesses in the hospitality industry with up to 5,000 employees reduce costs and increase employee satisfaction by matching them up with the perfect group health insurance policy.

The hospitality industry is a vital part of the economy, and group health insurance benefits are essential to attracting and retaining employees to keep their facilities staffed and running smoothly. Triton Benefits & HR Solutions has a deep understanding of the unique needs of the hospitality industry and has an experienced team of experts that can help hospitality organizations find the right group health insurance plan to meet the needs of both their employees and their budgets.

Recently, Triton Benefits & HR Solutions guided Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel investment, ownership, and management company, in selecting and implementing a new group health plan projected to save them over one million dollars in health care spending a year. Triton achieved this kind of result by switching HVMG to a health care plan that offered more coverage for less money. This switch also increased employee satisfaction as employees not only have superior coverage but also peace of mind when it comes to managing their health.

HVMG's VP of Human Resource Programs and Support, Wilson Turner stated, "Thanks to Triton's expertise, they were able to go out into the healthcare marketplace and shop our specific needs against the major carriers. They found a solution that offered quality care with better plan designs at a premium that was less than what we were used to paying." Turner said, "With these new plans, HVMG can keep our associates happy and make us an even more attractive employment option when recruiting new talent."

About Triton Benefits & HR Solutions

Triton Benefits & HR Solutions is a national group health benefits brokerage firm with payroll technology and human resource consulting services. Triton is committed to helping organizations navigate the complexities of employee benefits and human resources. The company has offices in New York, Texas, and Philadelphia, headquartered in Woodbridge, NJ. For more information about Triton Benefits & HR Solutions and its services, visit TritonHR.com.

About Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Hospitality Ventures Management Group is a privately owned, fully integrated hotel investment and management group that specializes in turning around and repositioning underperforming hotels, as well as maximizing the performance of stabilized hotels. It currently operates 56 hotels and one convention center in 17 states, totaling 9,000 guest rooms. HVMG operates independent and boutique hotels and resorts, as well as full-service, select-service, and extended-stay hotels under the Hard Rock, Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and IHG brands. Visit hvmg.com for more information.

