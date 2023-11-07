Triton Global Services Chosen To Assist California Public Schools And Agencies With United States Government Security Camera Compliance Law

First-of-its-kind rip-and-replace grants are part of a broader $1 billion FEMA program called the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP), established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2022.

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triton Global Services (www.tritonglobalservices.com), a full service risk management firm and leading provider of comprehensive technologically advanced security solutions, will be one of the key organizations to assist California state and local government agencies, including schools, in procuring equipment replacements for People's Republic of China government affiliated branded cameras such as Dahua, Hikvision, Hytera, ZTE, and Huawei per the ban passed as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

According to security industry research and reporting organization IPVM, who recently detailed the law and compliance guidelines on their website, also noted that camera equipment replacements may not come from companies affiliated with the People's Republic of China government.

Triton's highly trained team of service technicians and account executives have already begun assisting clients and are available to assist others throughout California's vast number of public agencies, to help educate and offer solutions that adhere to both the law itself and the guidelines for grant approval.

Triton Global Services CEO Greg Keef added, "Triton has had a long history of working closely with state and local municipalities on a variety of security-based projects. As a former law enforcement officer myself, I can tell you first-hand how appreciative government agencies are when the private sector steps up to assist on education and compliance with respect to these type of issues."

Applications for fiscal year 2023 SLCGP grants closed on October 6th, 2023, but the program will run for at least another two years. Applications for next year's SLCGP are set to open in the summer of 2024.

Triton Global Services, with headquarters in Ontario, CA is coordinating with its offices in Hayward and Sacramento to help facilitate the equipment replacement program and help further educate local agencies and school districts who have yet to begin their compliance efforts.

California state and local agencies are also welcomed to contact Triton Global Services directly for assistance via our website www.tritonglobalservices.com.

