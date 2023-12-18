Triton Pacific Affiliate Acquires 17 Dunkin' Restaurants and a Central Manufacturing Facility in Vermont

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triton Pacific Capital Partners (Triton Pacific) announced today that its portfolio company, Tasty D'Lites, LLC, executed a purchase agreement for 17 Dunkin' restaurants and a central manufacturing location in Vermont.

The acquisition serves as a strategic secondary platform investment for Tasty D'Lites, complementing the company's existing operations in Charlotte, North Carolina and establishing a meaningful presence for Tasty D'Lites in the Northeast. These restaurants provide Tasty D'Lites a well-situated base with strong operations from which to execute the company's multi-pronged growth strategy, largely consisting of add-on investments.

"We are thrilled by the future growth opportunity this acquisition has presented us," said Craig Faggen, Triton Pacific's CEO. "Dunkin' is a well-established leader in the quick service restaurant industry, especially in the Northeast, where there is an extremely loyal customer base. We believe that this demand, combined with our tenured operational leadership and the attractive economics of the acquisition, provide a compelling opportunity for Tasty D'Lites and our partners."

Tasty D'Lites now owns 37 Dunkin' restaurants across Vermont and North Carolina. In total, Triton Pacific's affiliated restaurant management company, Tasty Restaurant Group, manages a portfolio of nearly 410 quick service restaurants on behalf of Triton Pacific. In addition to Dunkin', these restaurants also include major brands such as Pizza Hut, Burger King, Baskin-Robbins, KFC and Taco Bell operations across 20 states.

About Tasty Restaurant Group

Tasty Restaurant Group, LLC, is a vertically integrated quick service restaurant operator which brings in-depth leadership experience and expertise in operating, building, and exiting restaurant investments. The company provides management of portfolio companies controlled by Triton Pacific. Its leadership team brings over 20 years of experience and has operated approximately 50,000 franchisee/franchisor locations.

About Triton Pacific Capital Partners

Triton Pacific, founded in 2001, is a private equity firm offering income and growth investment programs for both institutional and high net worth investors. The firm focuses on investing in established small and mid-size companies across multiple sectors that exhibit attractive fundamentals, including quick service restaurants.

Some of the statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, consumer preferences for the chain restaurant industry generally and our portfolio company brands specifically, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Tasty D'Lites, Tasty Restaurant Group and Triton Pacific Capital Partners do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and Tasty D'Lites, Tasty Restaurant Group and Triton Pacific Capital Partners undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact:

Rebecca Cleary

Spotlight Marketing Communications

714-795-1054

rebecca@spotlightmarcom.com

SOURCE Triton Pacific