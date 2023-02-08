Triton Pacific Affiliate Acquires Pizza Hut Restaurant in Kentucky

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triton Pacific Capital Partners (Triton Pacific) announced today that its portfolio company, Tasty Hut, LLC ("Tasty Hut"), recently completed the acquisition of a Pizza Hut operator in Monticello, Kentucky, located in Wayne County, along Kentucky's southern border.

This acquisition serves as a strategic investment in an existing Tasty Hut market, further extending Tasty Hut's presence in the Appalachian region, near the popular tourist destination of Lake Cumberland. The region is an area where Tasty Hut has demonstrated a history of strong performance and, given its proximity to other units in the existing portfolio, Tasty Hut expects to leverage its above-store structure and leadership team for continued success.

"Pizza Hut is a well-established leader in the quick service restaurant industry," said Craig Faggen, Triton Pacific's CEO. "We are excited to continue to expand our base of operations in our targeted core markets. The growth prospects of this acquisition are encouraging, and we expect it to be a key contributor to our broader portfolio and our overall value creation strategy."

Tasty Hut now owns 221 Pizza Hut restaurants across 12 states. In total, Triton Pacific's affiliated restaurant management company, Tasty Restaurant Group, manages a portfolio of nearly 370 quick service restaurants on behalf of Triton Pacific sponsored funds. In addition to Pizza Hut, these restaurants also include major brands such as Burger King, Dunkin', Baskin-Robbins, KFC and Taco Bell operations across 16 states.

About Tasty Restaurant Group

Tasty Restaurant Group, LLC, is a vertically integrated quick service restaurant operator which brings in-depth leadership experience and expertise in operating, building, and exiting restaurant investments. The company provides management of portfolio companies controlled by Triton Pacific. Its leadership team brings over 20 years of experience and has operated approximately 50,000 franchisee/franchisor locations.

About Triton Pacific Capital Partners

Triton Pacific, founded in 2001, is a private equity firm offering income and growth investment programs for both institutional and high net worth investors. The firm focuses on investing in established small and mid-size companies across multiple sectors that exhibit attractive fundamentals, including quick service restaurants.

