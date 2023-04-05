Triton Pacific Affiliate Acquires Two KFC Restaurants in Alabama

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triton Pacific Capital Partners (Triton Pacific) announced today that its portfolio company, Tasty Chick'n, LLC (Tasty Chick'n), recently completed the acquisition of a two-unit KFC operator in Colbert County, Alabama, located in the northwestern area of the state and part of the Florence-Muscle Shoals MSA. The purchase price was less than $300,000 per restaurant.

The acquisition serves as a strategic add-on investment for Tasty Chick'n, which already owns and operates five KFC restaurants in Alabama. Both stores have long-term franchise agreements in place and no near-term capital expenditure requirements, along with strong potential for expansion, as both have previously displayed several consecutive periods of positive same-store sales and traffic growth.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Alabama and are encouraged by the growth prospects of this acquisition," said Craig Faggen, Triton Pacific's CEO. "KFC is as known leader in the quick service restaurant industry, and these two restaurants fit well into our existing Alabama territory, further supporting Tasty Chick'n's growth and investment approach. We expect these restaurants to be key contributors to the broader portfolio and its value creation strategy."

Triton Pacific's affiliated restaurant management company, Tasty Restaurant Group, manages a portfolio of nearly 400 quick service restaurants on behalf of Triton Pacific sponsored funds. These restaurants include major brands such as Pizza Hut, Burger King, Dunkin', Baskin-Robbins, KFC and Taco Bell operations across 22 states.

About Tasty Restaurant Group

Tasty Restaurant Group, LLC, is a vertically integrated quick service restaurant operator which brings in-depth leadership experience and expertise in operating, building, and exiting restaurant investments. The company provides management of portfolio companies controlled by Triton Pacific. Its leadership team brings over 20 years of experience and has operated approximately 50,000 franchisee/franchisor locations.

About Triton Pacific Capital Partners

Triton Pacific, founded in 2001, is a private equity firm offering income and growth investment programs for both institutional and high net worth investors. The firm focuses on investing in established small and mid-size companies across multiple sectors that exhibit attractive fundamentals, including quick service restaurants.

