Triton Uranium Commences Atlas Project Drill Program at the Historic Cinch Mine

SASKATOON, SK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triton Uranium Corp. ("Triton" or the "Company") has commenced the 2026 drill program at its flagship Atlas Project near Uranium City, Saskatchewan. The program has begun at the historic Cinch underground mine, where two 350-meter diamond drill holes will test the existing historic uranium extensions of the known mineralization.

"We are pleased with the progress at the Atlas Project," said Scott Evans, President, Triton Uranium. "Our objective is to systematically evaluate and expand these historic uranium deposits while advancing the project toward compliant mineral resources. This will further Triton's position in one of Saskatchewan's significant uranium districts."

In addition to uranium, the Cinch Mine hosts mineralization including copper, titanium, ruthenium, and graphite. A comprehensive ICP multi-element assay program will be conducted on all drill cores to better define the full suite of elements within the Cinch Mine ore body.

Located along the Cracking Stone River Fault, the Cinch Mine is an idle, historic underground spiral decline mine with six levels extending to a depth of approximately 334 meters. To date, 562 historic holes have been drilled in the Cinch and Cenex Mines area.

Uranium mineralization occurs as pitchblende-rich zones stacked in parallel along the fault structure. Triton believes this structural setting may indicate potential for further resource delineation, subject to additional drilling.

This initial drilling marks the first phase of Triton's planned 10,000-meter exploration program.

Following completion of the Cinch drilling, exploration will advance to several low-grade open-pit priority exploration targets, including Zones 11, 21, and 31; the Red Rock Zone; the Donaldson Lake Zone; and the National Exploration Mine.

Results from this drilling campaign will contribute toward upgrading the historic resources to modern reporting standards in compliance with NI 43-101 and SK-1300.

The historic resource for the Cinch Mine is estimated at 1,791,967 pounds of U 3 O 8 , grading 0.283% U 3 O 8 (approximately 5.66 pounds of U 3 O 8 per ton) contained within 316,700 metric tonnes of mineralized material.

Historic production from the combined Cinch and Cenex mines totaled 216,711 metric tonnes grading 0.2655% U 3 O 8 , for a total of 1,215,943 pounds of U 3 O 8 .

The broader Uranium City Mining Camp has historically produced more than 77 million pounds of U 3 O 8 (Saskatchewan Mineral Development Index, SMDI), making it one of the more significant historic uranium-producing districts in Canada.

Triton controls more than 46,000 acres of strategically located mineral dispositions throughout the district. The Company has recently completed an extensive airborne exploration program incorporating radiometric, magnetic, LiDAR, and advanced hyperspectral surveys. These datasets are being integrated to refine and prioritize Triton's large-scale, near-surface, low-grade bulk-tonnage exploration model.

Interpretation of the radiometric survey has identified approximately 11.5 kilometers of prospective strike length that supports Triton's open-pit uranium exploration model and defines multiple targets for follow-up drilling. This program will be conducted during the summer and fall of 2026, with additional drilling planned for the winter 2026/2027 campaign.

The newly identified 11.5 kilometers of prospective strike is in addition to Triton's existing priority exploration target areas, which include the Red Rock Zone, Zone 31, the National Exploration Mine, Zones 11, 21, and Zones 30, 33, and 34, collectively referred to as the Donaldson Zone.

About Triton Uranium Corp.

Triton Uranium Corp. is a mineral exploration company advancing its flagship Atlas Project near Uranium City, Saskatchewan, within one of Canada's most significant historic uranium-producing districts. The Company controls more than 46,000 acres of strategically located mineral dispositions throughout the district, including the historic Cinch and Cenex mines. Triton's exploration strategy integrates airborne radiometric, magnetic, LiDAR, and hyperspectral survey data to define large-scale, near-surface, low-grade bulk-tonnage uranium targets, with the goal of upgrading historic estimates to current mineral resources in compliance with NI 43-101 and SK-1300.

Cautionary Note Regarding Historical Estimates

The historical estimates referred to above are derived from the Saskatchewan Mineral Development Index (SMDI). Triton considers the historical estimates to be relevant to an understanding of the deposit, but a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and Triton is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The historical estimates should not be relied upon.

Cautionary Statement

The Company advises that, notwithstanding their proximity and location, discoveries of minerals on or near historic mines such as Cinch, Cenex, National Exploration, or the Donaldson Pit, and any promising results thereof, are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization of, or located on the Project, or the Company's ability to commercially exploit the Project, or to locate any commercially exploitable deposits therefrom. The Company cautions investors on relying on this information as the Company has not confirmed the accuracy or reliability of the information.

Qualifying Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Troy Marfleet, P.Geo., COO and technical advisor to Triton Uranium Corp., a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Marfleet is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding Triton's planned exploration and drilling programs and the timing thereof, the potential for resource expansion, and Triton's plans to upgrade historic estimates to current mineral resource or mineral reserve categories in compliance with NI 43-101. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management, made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including risks inherent in mineral exploration, fluctuations in the price of uranium and other commodities, and the uncertainty of historical and future resource and reserve estimates. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Triton does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

W: www.tritonuranium.com

SOURCE Triton Uranium