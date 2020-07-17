TritonExec Announces Appointment of Justin Cottrell as Partner to Lead the US Expansion for the Firm

NEW YORK, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TritonExec, a global executive search firm specializing in professional services, private equity, digital and technology markets announced the appointment of Justin Cottrell as Partner and leader of the US expansion of the firm.

Based in New York, Cottrell brings a wealth of experience in human capital, retained and project-based recruitment strategy as well as a track record in building and scaling a high-growth boutique technology recruitment firm. His functional expertise is in recruiting key leadership positions within the technology sector across software engineering, data & analytics, digital, cloud, and information security.

Having known Justin for some time now, we are delighted to have him finally join the firm. He not only brings great experience that will bolster our technology practice and deepen our partnerships in the space, but also embodies our mission and values here at TritonExec, will be a key leader in developing the team and continuing our growth within the US market," says Jonathan Morris, Partner and Co-Founder. "Our model, which is built on long term multi-year, recurring revenue partnerships has enabled us to navigate these difficult times and creates a clear platform for Justin to continue to build on."

Cottrell possesses a decade of functional technology recruiting experience. Before joining TritonExec, Cottrell was a Technology sector leader at a Korn Ferry. He started his career with a national boutique technology staffing firm where he climbed the ranks to President during his tenure. The firm grew from 10 people when he joined to 150, with 7 offices across the country hitting 50m+ in revenue at their peak.

"It's incredibly exciting and humbling to be joining the TritonExec family," says Cottrell, "and I look forward to adding value to an already amazing place to work. I aim to have a positive impact on the firm's continued trajectory, namely on the growth and expansion of US operations, as well as increasing our global reach overall. The unique and varied solutions that TritonExec offers, as well as its people, are what drew me in – and I'm eager to get started."

About TritonExec

TritonExec focuses on executive search and talent advisory services for the Digital and Technology, Professional Services, and Private Equity industries. Its growing business and influence is headquartered in London, with US offices in Atlanta and New York.

Taking clients on a journey to reimagine the talent acquisition process while curating world class candidate experiences to drive the most successful hiring outcomes, TritonExec enables growth in their clients' businesses.

By innovating beyond rigid and traditional recruitment solutions and removing the transactional nature of hiring processes, TritonExec offers specialized services for executive leadership hires, board-level placements, multi-hire programs, and Executive Search Process Outsourcing (ESPO).

