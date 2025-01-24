TRIUMPH ACTUATION DELIVERS RECORD SHIPMENTS

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) [NYSE: TGI] Actuation Products and Services business delivered over $28M in aftermarket shipments in its Fiscal Year to date in support of Boeing 787 and Airbus A380 Landing Gear overhaul activity, the highest level achieved to date. TRIUMPH designed, provides, and services the entire landing gear hydraulic actuation suite for both the B787 and A380 aircraft. TRIUMPH's Boeing 787 landing gear system includes nose wheel steering, extend and retract actuation, truss bracing, truck positioning, uplocks, door actuation, control valves and a ground service panel.

As early production units of the Boeing 787 fleet reach 12 years in service, demand for mandatory heavy landing gear overhaul requirements is triggered. Over 500 aircraft are expected to be inducted over the next 5 years for landing gear maintenance. The expanded use of the A380 platform in support of increasing commercial air traffic also benefitted TRIUMPH's aftermarket sales, particularly for wing landing gear and body landing gear actuation components.

"TRIUMPH has supported the B787 and A380 programs since program launch and is now reaping the benefit of strong aftermarket demand as these platforms enter their heavy maintenance cycles. These are significant, higher margin, aftermarket work packages which are critical to our customers' needs and support TRIUMPH's growth plans. Our investments in additional MRO capacity and capabilities will ensure that TRIUMPH and its partners support our customers' landing gear maintenance cycle. We expect continued growth over the coming years on top of rising Boeing 787 OEM ramp rates," said Natasha Trudeau, TRIUMPH APS President.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

