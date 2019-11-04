Triumph And Embraer Collaborate To Demonstrate Advancements In Thermoplastic Structures

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) and Embraer announced today a cooperative agreement to jointly develop and demonstrate the airworthiness of a thermoplastic primary structure in flight. Triumph Aerospace Structures has been developing a thermoplastic elevator assembled using induction welding. The primary detail parts for the elevator structure will be made of unidirectional carbon reinforced thermoplastic material, a first for the industry.

"Triumph has made great progress in the innovation of thermoplastic structure joining," said Dave Dennison, Vice President of Engineering for Triumph Aerospace Structures. "We are excited to demonstrate the major leap in the technical maturity we have developed in large thermoplastic primary structures and induction welding."

Embraer will integrate the thermoplastic elevator structure in an aircraft platform and perform in-flight tests to demonstrate the technology readiness.

"Working with Triumph to achieve a certifiable component has been a rewarding experience. Thermoplastics manufacturing and integration can certainly add value to our products, said Richard S. Oliveira, PhD, Composites Specialist for the Chief Engineering Office, Embraer S.A.

Triumph has made significant investment in thermoplastic technology, and an in-flight testing of the elevator will demonstrate the technology is ready to progress from the lab into production.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer celebrates its 50th anniversary with businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

