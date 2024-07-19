TRIUMPH ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERS TO ACCELERATE ITS PROFITABLE GROWTH

RADNOR, Pa., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc., (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] recently selected Mike Boland, formerly President, Actuation Products and Services (APS), to fill a newly created Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for Operations, Quality, Execution Assurance, and the TRIUMPH Operating System. Mike also assumes responsibility for the Supply Chain function formerly led by Craig Cooper. Natasha Trudeau, previously General Manager, TRIUMPH APS at Yakima, Washington assumed the role of President, Actuation Products and Services as Mike transitioned to the COO new role.

"TRIUMPH has recruited and developed a strong bench of experienced and diverse talent, and the internal promotion of Mike Boland to the COO role reflects this depth and our commitment to take the company's operational performance to the next level. Mike's track record of improving our Actuation business financial performance and expanding its aftermarket offerings will now benefit the larger TRIUMPH. Similarly, Natasha Trudeau's accomplishments as General Manager of our APS Yakima site, and prior leadership roles at TransDigm Group, make her an ideal candidate to lead our market-leading actuation business," said Dan Crowley, TRIUMPH Chairman, President and CEO.

"I'm excited for the opportunity in this important role to lead TRIUMPH in deploying our strategic plan across the company and continuing to develop a high-performance culture. My objective is to ensure TRIUMPH continues to produce safe, defect-free, cost-effective products, raise the bar in customer satisfaction, and partner with our customers and suppliers to further improve our already-robust Triumph Operating System. As I move into the COO role, the Actuation Products and Services (APS) operating company is in excellent hands with Natasha Trudeau," says Mike Boland.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

