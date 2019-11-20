Triumph Aviation Services Asia Receives EASA Design Organization Approval

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE: TGI] announced that its Triumph Aviation Services Asia (TASA) facility in Chonburi, Thailand recently received Design Organization Approval (DOA) from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Part 21J.574. The DOA approval allows the Triumph facility to design and validate nacelle components including thrust reversers, fan and inlet cowls. TASA is the first facility to receive a DOA in Thailand.

"For an organization to be approved by EASA, it must first successfully demonstrate that it has in place robust processes, competency, and organizational structure needed to design and validate top quality aerospace component repairs," said Bill Kircher, Executive Vice President of Triumph Product Support. "There is a strong demand in the aerospace market for EASA DOA maintenance, repair and overhaul shops because their work adds significant value to the customers fleet of leased and owned aircraft."

"TASA's approval as an EASA Part 21J Design Organization is a significant achievement and demonstrates our commitment to designing quality repairs for nacelle components that offer our customers increased value for their fleets," added Monty Richardson, President of Triumph Aviation Services Asia.

Triumph Aviation Services Asia's capabilities include nacelle components, radomes, flight control surfaces, piece-part repairs, CNC machining, autoclave and oven curing, NDT, sheet-metal and composite repairs, wheel and brake overhauls and full pneumatic, electric, hydraulic and fuel accessory component repairs and overhauls.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

