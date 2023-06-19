TRIUMPH AWARDED CONTRACT ON ENVIRONMENTAL COOLING SYSTEM FOR APACHE

Triumph Group

19 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

PARIS, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] today announced its Systems Electronics and Controls business in West Hartford, Connecticut has been awarded a multi-year contract from The Boeing Company on the AH-64 Apache Environmental Cooling System (ECS). The Environmental Control System (ECS) is comprised of multiple components and provides conditioned heating and cooling air for the Apache AH-64 crew stations and cooling air to the Extended Forward Avionics Bays (EFBs).

"TRIUMPH has supported Boeing on the AH-64 Apache ECS for over two decades providing critical Thermal and Heating System for the fleet of over 2,000 helicopters.  Building on our successful integration of the former Fairchild business into our West Hartford CT engine controls factory as part of our consolidation plan, this contract allows us to extend and expand our ECS offerings to Boeing and the US Army on both OEM and aftermarket deliveries.  Our West Hartford site benefitted from our partnership with the State of Connecticut whose infrastructure investments make it possible to retain high-wage manufacturing jobs in the state.  This contract ensures TRIUMPH as the sole source ECS provider for the Apache for the coming years," said Justin Wolfanger, President of TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls.  

TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls designs and manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense components, accessories, subassemblies, systems, and aircraft thermal management systems. We partner with original equipment manufacturers and operators of commercial, regional, and military aircraft worldwide to provide the products and services that solve the hardest of problems. 

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

SOURCE Triumph Group

