TRIUMPH AWARDED F404 AUXILIARY GEARBOX FROM GE AEROSPACE

RADNOR, Pa., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc., (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] today announced its Geared Solutions business has been awarded a contract to provide the Auxiliary Gearbox from GE Aerospace for the F404 afterburning turbofan engine with potential future use on multiple applications, including the T7-A, T-50, and TAI Hurjet platforms. TRIUMPH is a long-standing engineering and manufacturing partner with GE on military and commercial gearbox applications. This work will be performed at TRIUMPH's facility in Macomb, Michigan.

"TRIUMPH is a market leader in military and commercial gearboxes and has provided GE Aerospace with proprietary and build-to-print solutions across multiple applications for decades. This sole-source award to supply F404 auxiliary gearboxes to the legacy fleet and new aircraft is the latest chapter in a great legacy of our supporting GE Aerospace engine applications," said Pete Gibson, President of TRIUMPH Geared Solutions Business.

"We are thrilled to have TRIUMPH as a continued partner during this critical time for the F404 Product Line supporting Red Hawk, T50, and Hurjet Programs. Their close support on sub-tier supply chain execution instills GE's confidence in supplying our warfighter the products they need," says R. Young, F404 Sr. Product Manager.

TRIUMPH Geared Solutions specializes in the design and manufacture of commercial & defense complex aerospace gearing components, integrated gearboxes and housings for fixed wing, rotorcraft, aircraft engine and ground vehicle applications.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 44,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of 52,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely.

SOURCE Triumph Group