TRIUMPH AWARDED FIVE YEAR CONTRACT FROM ASIA PACIFIC OPERATOR

News provided by

Triumph Group

06 Feb, 2024, 17:29 ET

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc., (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] today announced that its TRIUMPH Product Support business in Chonburi, Thailand (TASA) has been awarded a five-year contract from an Asia Pacific operator to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services. The award includes MRO services for CF6-80C2 nacelles over multiple Boeing fleets. TRIUMPH has extensive experience servicing CF6 nacelles and a large portfolio of cost-effective repairs to draw upon.

"Expanding our footprint on the CF6-80C2 nacelles signifies the confidence operators continue to have in TRIUMPH," said Jim Berberet, President of TRIUMPH Product Support. "CF6-80C2 nacelles are a core product for us and we look forward to continuing to provide our customers with competitive pricing, reliable turn times and high-quality products and services."

TRIUMPH Product Support (TPS), TRIUMPH's third-party Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) business provides total life cycle solutions for commercial, regional and military aircraft. TRIUMPH Product Support's extensive product and service offerings include full post-delivery value chain services that simplify the MRO supply chain. TPS aftermarket capabilities include repair of aircraft structures, nacelles, and engine and aircraft accessories and components.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, develops, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators. More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

SOURCE Triumph Group

Also from this source

TRIUMPH WINS CONTRACT TO UPGRADE U.S. ARMY CHINOOK HELICOPTERS

TRIUMPH WINS CONTRACT TO UPGRADE U.S. ARMY CHINOOK HELICOPTERS

Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) [NYSE: TGI] announced today that its Systems, Electronics and Controls business in West Hartford, Connecticut has been...
TRIUMPH ESTABLISHES NEW THERMAL SOLUTIONS DEVELOPMENT CENTER

TRIUMPH ESTABLISHES NEW THERMAL SOLUTIONS DEVELOPMENT CENTER

Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) (NYSE: TGI) announces the establishment of a state-of-the-art Thermal Solutions Development Center located in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.