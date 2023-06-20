TRIUMPH AWARDED LANDING GEAR DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FROM INNOVATE UK

News provided by

Triumph Group

20 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

PARIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) (NYSE: TGI) announced that its Actuation Products & Services business has been awarded a grant from Innovate UK for the advances in the Landing for A New Decade One (LANDOne) program. In support of industry trends towards a more electric aircraft, TRIUMPH will develop key enabling technologies for the next generation of electro-mechanical actuation for commercial aircraft landing gear applications. This work will be performed at TRIUMPH's facility in the United Kingdom with support from TRIUMPH's US-based engineers. This multi-year investment will leverage TRIUMPH's existing technical capabilities in this area and help position both companies for future aircraft.

"On the LANDOne project, TRIUMPH is aligned with our customer's operational performance goals, while expanding its capabilities to develop future products," said Mike Boland, President of TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services. "The advanced technology developed on this project will increase confidence in an all-electric solution to landing gear actuation while fulfilling the demanding safety and durability requirements of this application."

TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services is a leader in design, development, manufacture and support of complex electro-hydraulic and mechanical systems and equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. Products include actuators, pumps, motors, reservoirs, control valves and a wide range of mechanical controls for commercial and military aircraft. Our Actuation Products & Services business services customers around the world with ten manufacturing sites across North America and Europe.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

SOURCE Triumph Group

Also from this source

TRIUMPH SELECTED TO DESIGN AND BUILD MAIN TRANSMISSION PROTOTYPE FOR PIASECKI AIRCRAFT PA-890 HYDROGEN-POWERED EVTOL

TRIUMPH AWARDED CONTRACT ON ENVIRONMENTAL COOLING SYSTEM FOR APACHE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.