TRIUMPH AWARDED LONG TERM LEAP CONTRACT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC

RADNOR, Pa., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc., (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] today announced that its Geared Solutions business has been awarded a long term agreement from General Electric (GE) on the Inlet Gearboxes (IGB) for LEAP-1A, LEAP-1B and LEAP-1C programs.  This work will be performed at the TRIUMPH Geared Solutions facility in Macomb, Michigan.  TRIUMPH has partnered with GE on LEAP and CFM56 IGBs for over 35 years, shipping over 25,000 gearboxes to date, and with this contract extension, TRIUMPH will supply thousands of IGB's annually to GE into the next decade.

"With this award, TRIUMPH remains GE's preferred partner for Inlet Gearboxes in the single aisle market," said Pete Gibson, President of TRIUMPH Geared Solutions.  "This extension is the result of TRIUMPH's investment in production capacity and the Macomb team's quality, schedule, and cost performance across a wide range of gear and gearbox applications on GE engines.  I appreciate the trust GE places in TRIUMPH Geared Solutions to support the accelerating narrow-body engine ramp across all three LEAP variants."

TRIUMPH Geared Solutions specializes in the design and manufacture of commercial & defense complex aerospace gearing components, integrated gearboxes and housings for fixed wing, rotorcraft, aircraft engine and ground vehicle applications.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

