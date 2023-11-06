TRIUMPH AWARDED PRODUCTION CONTRACT FOR CH-53K® ROTOR SYSTEMS

News provided by

Triumph Group

06 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] today announced that its Actuation Products & Services business has been awarded a contract from Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, for the CH-53K King Stallion™ rotorcraft. TRIUMPH will provide the main rotor blade fold actuation and dampening systems for lots 7 and 8, including spares. This work will be performed at TRIUMPH's facility in Seattle, Washington. 

"Delivering critical flight components for the CH-53K is an important strategic step in our longtime partnership with Sikorsky," said Mike Boland, President TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services. "This multiple lot contract continues TRIUMPH's dedication to providing our military customers with critical high performing technical solutions and engineered products."

TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services is a leader in design, development, manufacture and support of complex electro-hydraulic and mechanical systems and equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. Products include actuators, pumps, motors, reservoirs, control valves and a wide range of mechanical controls for commercial and military aircraft. Our Actuation Products & Services business services customers around the world with ten manufacturing sites across North America and Europe.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, develops, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

SOURCE Triumph Group

Also from this source

HONEYWELL SELECTS TRIUMPH TO PROVIDE THE ELECTRONIC FUEL CONTROL UNIT FOR NEXT GENERATION AUXILIARY POWER UNIT

HONEYWELL SELECTS TRIUMPH TO PROVIDE THE ELECTRONIC FUEL CONTROL UNIT FOR NEXT GENERATION AUXILIARY POWER UNIT

Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI today announced that its Systems, Electronics and Controls business has been selected by Honeywell Aerospace...
HONEYWELL AND TRIUMPH SIGN LONG TERM AGREEMENT FOR MULTI-FLEET ENGINE CONTROLS AND FUEL COMPONENTS

HONEYWELL AND TRIUMPH SIGN LONG TERM AGREEMENT FOR MULTI-FLEET ENGINE CONTROLS AND FUEL COMPONENTS

Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) [NYSE: TGI] and Honeywell Aerospace signed a long term agreement across multiple Honeywell engine platforms. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.