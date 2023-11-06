TRIUMPH AWARDED PRODUCTION CONTRACT FOR CH-53K® ROTOR SYSTEMS

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] today announced that its Actuation Products & Services business has been awarded a contract from Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, for the CH-53K King Stallion™ rotorcraft. TRIUMPH will provide the main rotor blade fold actuation and dampening systems for lots 7 and 8, including spares. This work will be performed at TRIUMPH's facility in Seattle, Washington.

"Delivering critical flight components for the CH-53K is an important strategic step in our longtime partnership with Sikorsky," said Mike Boland, President TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services. "This multiple lot contract continues TRIUMPH's dedication to providing our military customers with critical high performing technical solutions and engineered products."

TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services is a leader in design, development, manufacture and support of complex electro-hydraulic and mechanical systems and equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. Products include actuators, pumps, motors, reservoirs, control valves and a wide range of mechanical controls for commercial and military aircraft. Our Actuation Products & Services business services customers around the world with ten manufacturing sites across North America and Europe.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, develops, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

