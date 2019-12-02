Triumph Awarded U.S. Army MRO Contract For Chinook Engine Components

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) announced that the U.S. Army recently awarded its Triumph Integrated Systems business with a five-year maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) contract for indefinite quantity and delivery of engine fuel pump metering units for the CH-47 Chinook aircraft operating with a T55 engine. The contract, valued at approximately $50 million, will enable the Army to call upon the expertise of Triumph's fuel pump maintenance and repair station for routine repairs and overhaul services. Triumph operates the only T55 engine fuel pump repair station in the world.

Triumph's repair station specializes in MRO services for hydromechanical units (HMU) used in multiple commercial and military rotorcraft platforms. The station serves both original engine manufacturers and aircraft end users including commercial fleet owners, the U.S. military and foreign military fleets. Triumph is also the leading designer of engine control units and fuel pumps, with more than 30,000 units currently in the field.

"We are proud to support the men and women in the U.S. Army who use and rely on the Chinook every day as they protect freedom around the world," said Frank Dubey, Executive Vice President of Triumph Integrated Systems. "This new maintenance and repair services contract will ensure the engine pumps we make for the T55 Chinook are repaired and maintained with the same level of quality and expertise used in our OEM manufacturing process, helping to keep the high demand Chinook fleet operating optimally."

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.

Statements in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about expected future sales. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect the company's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the company. Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph Group's reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

SOURCE Triumph Group

Related Links

http://www.triumphgroup.com

