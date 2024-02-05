TRIUMPH ESTABLISHES NEW THERMAL SOLUTIONS DEVELOPMENT CENTER

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) (NYSE: TGI) announces the establishment of a state-of-the-art Thermal Solutions Development Center located in the existing TRIUMPH Systems Electronics and Controls business in West Hartford, Connecticut. TRIUMPH acquired Fairchild Controls in 2015, a leading designer and manufacturer of vapor cycle based thermal systems solutions, and then relocated the business to their West Hartford facility with the intent of revitalizing the business across all facets including engineering capabilities and development, new product lines, and lean manufacturing processes.

The opening of the Thermal Solutions Development Center is further evidence of TRIUMPH expanding on their already extensive thermal capabilities. This includes complete thermal management system solutions built around TRIUMPH's core intellectual property in vapor cycle compressors, both rotary and twin-screw types, ranging from 1kW to more than 300kW cooling capacities.

"TRIUMPH is excited to announce the opening of our new Thermal Solutions Development Center, a key milestone in the development of our industry leading thermal capabilities. This lab will provide a vital service to our growing customer base as it allows for the complete test and performance mapping of new thermal products and system solutions," said Justin Wolfanger, President of TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls. "We are increasingly engaged with the development of new thermal system solutions with key customers and partners such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Sikorsky, Bell, and General Atomics."

This new facility was made possible through the assistance of the State of Connecticut in upgrading the power infrastructure at the West Hartford plant to meet the extreme demands of these systems in the most energy-efficient way.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont applauded the project.

"Connecticut is a leader in aerospace manufacturing and precision engineering, and my administration is committed to expanding this strategic sector," said Governor Lamont. "TRIUMPH has been part of Connecticut's manufacturing industry for generations, and I am thrilled by their decision to invest and grow here."

The state of Connecticut, through the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) and Connecticut Innovations, is supporting this project with access to capital investments. TRIUMPH will use the funds to purchase machinery and equipment and make improvements related to the expansion.

"Connecticut is a worldwide center of innovation in aerospace manufacturing, and we want to help our existing companies grow, "said DECD Commissioner-Designate Dan O'Keefe. "This is an example of how DECD is working with strategic sectors to help innovative companies like TRIUMPH expand and succeed in Connecticut."

TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls designs, develops, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense components, accessories, subassemblies, systems, and aircraft thermal management systems. They partner with original equipment manufacturers and operators of commercial, regional, and military aircraft worldwide to provide the products and services that solve the hardest of problems.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, develops, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

SOURCE Triumph Group