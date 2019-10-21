Triumph Expands Partnership With Triman To Enhance Aftermarket Offerings To Naval Defense Market

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) announced today that its Integrated Systems Mechanical Solutions business will expand its distribution agreement with Triman Industries to include the remote mechanical valve actuation (RMVA) product line for all North American naval platforms. The expanded offering will enable the U.S. Navy and Royal Canadian Navy to access Triumph original parts for their aftermarket needs, as well as manage product supply to shipbuilders contracted by the respective Navy entities with RMVAs for new ship builds.

According to the new agreement, Triman will provide RMVA inventory management to Triumph's current shipbuilding customers including Austal, Bath Iron Works and Ingalls Shipbuilding, and manage the sales and distribution of the RMVA product line through key aftermarket channels, giving shipbuilders and naval customers greater access to Triumph's RMVA products.

"Our relationship with Triman will make it easier for us to reach North American naval aftermarket customers," said Frank Dubey, Executive Vice President of Triumph Integrated Systems. "Thanks to this expanded distribution agreement, we can better serve the aftermarket needs and requirements of naval end users and continue to maintain supply for our OEM shipbuilding customers."

The new agreement with Triman will facilitate new aftermarket business capture for the Triumph in the RMVA segment by bringing Triumph products directly to North American naval customers where they need it, while growing sales among Triumph's naval OEM shipbuilding customers. Triumph Mechanical Solutions currently partners with Triman for the distribution of aerospace spares for the military market.

