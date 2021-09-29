Triumph Extends Repair Manangement Agreement With MTU Maintenance

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced today that its Triumph Product Support site in Grand Prairie, Texas has extended a repair management agreement with MTU Maintenance, as a repair services supplier for engine accessories and line replacement units (LRUs) applicable to the V2500, CFM56, CF6 and CF34 engine platforms.

Under this agreement, Triumph Product Support - Grand Prairie will continue to provide a suite of engine accessory component repair services including bearings, engine monitoring sensors, engine mounts, hydraulic actuators, main engine fuel pumps, fuel flow transmitters, pneumatic valves/starters, heat exchangers, oil coolers, lube units, oil scavenge pressure pumps, as required by MTU Maintenance.

Since 2007, Triumph has performed numerous repairs for MTU Maintenance, providing MRO services to several MTU Maintenance locations including, Hanover and Berlin, Germany, Vancouver, Canada, Zhuhai, China, and Dallas, Texas. "We are excited to continue to support MTU Maintenance as a key supplier, helping them to provide timely and reliable services to their global customer base" said Jim Berberet, President of Triumph Product Support. "We will continue to provide exceptional service to MTU Maintenance in the year(s) to come and we look forward to future opportunities to grow our relationship."

The founding of MTU Maintenance Hannover in 1979 marked the beginning of commercial engine maintenance at MTU. MTU Maintenance is the world's leading provider of customized services for aircraft engines. Boasting expertise on all topics relating to engines, including leasing and asset management, they offer a wide range of innovative maintenance solutions tailored specifically to their customers' needs. MTU's global maintenance network employs around 5,500 highly qualified employees.

Triumph Product Support - Grand Prairie is an industry leader in providing engine and airframe accessory services to aviation customers throughout the world. They service a variety of engine gearboxes, pneumatic starters, valves and drive units, hydraulic actuators, lube system pumps, fuel nozzles, fuel pumps, fuel controls, electric generator products, bearing and gear inspection.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components, and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

