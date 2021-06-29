TRIUMPH for New Moms Act to Build Strategy for Improved Mental Health of U.S. Mothers

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Up to 20% of pregnant and postpartum mothers will suffer from a maternal mental health disorder like postpartum depression or anxiety. Screening to detect these disorders isn't conducted routinely, and treatment, when offered, is often fragmented, expensive, and delayed.

Untreated maternal mental health disorders impair mother-infant interactions, which can lead to negative behavioral, cognitive, and emotional impact on the child.

A recent study concluded that untreated disorders cost the U.S. over $14 billion dollars each year. This includes the cost of productivity loss, preterm births, long-term health care costs, and child behavioral/developmental costs.

In an effort to close this gap, on Tuesday, House of Representatives members Nanette Barragán (D-CA-44th District), Larry Buschon (R-IN-8th District), Young Kim (R-CA-39thDistrict), and Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE-District At-Large) introduced the Taskforce Recommending Improvements for Unaddressed Mental Perinatal and Postpartum Health (TRIUMPH) for New Mothers Act. The TRIUMPH Act calls for the formation of a maternal mental health task force of federal agencies to (1) Review and identify existing programs and best practices; (2) Close gaps, eliminate federal duplication, and coordinate federal resources; and (3) Create a national strategy and issue recommendations to Governors.

"The high rate of mental health conditions among new mothers is heartbreaking and it demands action. At a time that should be full of joy, we must ensure that women get the mental and physical health care they need. The TRIUMPH for New Moms Act will help us achieve that goal," Diaz Barragán said.

"Indiana has the third highest maternal mortality rate in the country. This is an urgent health care challenge that we must address, and the great news is that we can. Research indicates that, in many cases, these deaths can be prevented through targeted solutions like increasing mental health support for pregnant and new mothers," said Dr. Bucshon. "I have long been working to tackle this crisis, and I am proud to help introduce the TRIUMPH for New Moms Act, which will create a task force of experts designated specifically to improve maternal mental health and reduce maternal mortality rates."

"As a mother of four, I am familiar with the struggles new mothers often face," said Kim. "I'm proud to join this bipartisan effort to support mothers and provide targeted resources to women and families who need it most."

"Maternal health outcomes, especially among women of color, is a public health emergency in our country. In combatting any public health emergency, we need information, coordination, and action. That's why today, I'm proud to join with my colleagues to introduce the TRIUMPH for New Moms Act," said Blunt Rochester. "This bill will review and determine best practices for maternal health, coordinate and streamline federal resources to get them where they need to go, and most importantly, create a coordinated national strategy to help mothers throughout the country."

The nonprofit advocacy organization 2020 Mom is proud to be partnering with these congress members to guide the legislative process. Learn more about the bill here.

