Triumph Group Appoints Humpton As New Director And Garton As Chair Of Audit Committee

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) today announced that effective immediately, Barbara Humpton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens USA, will join its Board of Directors as an independent director.

Ms. Humpton joined Siemens in 2011 and held roles of increasing responsibility in the Siemens Government Technologies business, ultimately being named President and CEO of the business. She advanced to her current role as CEO of Siemens USA in June 2018, leading strategy, operations and services for the largest subsidiary of Siemens AG, one of the world's largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies.

Prior to joining Siemens, Ms. Humpton was a Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton where she was responsible for program performance and new business development for technology consulting with the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security. Earlier, Ms. Humpton served as Vice President at Lockheed Martin with responsibility for Biometrics Programs, Border and Transportation Security and Critical Infrastructure Protection.

Ms. Humpton received her bachelor's degree in mathematics at Wake Forest University. She is the Chairman of the Siemens Foundation, the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA) and the American Heart Association Greater Washington Region. She serves on the boards of the National Association of Manufacturers, Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose and the Seabee Memorial Scholarship Association.

"We are pleased to welcome Barbara as a new independent director to the Triumph Group Board," said Daniel J. Crowley, Triumph's president and chief executive officer. "This is an exciting time for Triumph as we complete our restructuring and accelerate our operational and financial recovery on our path to improved shareholder value."

In addition, effective today, Dawne Hickton has stepped down from the Triumph Group Board of Directors, after four years of service, to focus on her role as President and COO of Jacobs Aerospace, Technology and Nuclear business. Ms. Hickton was the Chair of the Board's Audit Committee and also served on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Executive Committee. Daniel P. Garton has been appointed Chair of the Audit Committee. He joined the Board in February 2018 and also serves on the Compensation and Management Development Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

"The addition of our new directors, including Barbara, complements the skills and experiences of the current directors. We look forward to her contributions on the Board," said General Ralph "Ed" Eberhart, Triumph's non-executive chairman. "I also want to thank Dawne for her wise counsel and pertinent advice over the years. Her service to the Board is greatly appreciated."

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

Statements in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect the company's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the company. Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph Group's reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019

