Triumph Group Appoints Repplier As New Director

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) today announced that effective immediately Colleen Repplier will join its Board of Directors as an independent director.

Ms. Repplier is a strong and respected leader in the industrial, energy and commercial building industries, with more than three decades of operational and P&L experience. Ms. Repplier spent 20 years in diversified manufacturing companies, holding roles in engineering and marketing with Westinghouse Electric Company and Bechtel Corporation, and progressing roles in sales, engineering, process improvement and general management at General Electric. She also held senior leadership positions with companies including Home Depot and HD Supply before joining Tyco in 2007. At Tyco, she served as President of the Tyco Fire Protection business until the company was acquired by Johnson Controls. She retired from her role as the Vice President and General Manager for the Global Direct Expansion portfolio of HVAC products of Johnson Controls in June 2018.

Ms. Repplier received her Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering at the University of Pittsburgh. She later received her MBA from the University of Central Florida, where she also taught as an adjunct professor in the school of business. She received her Six Sigma Master Black Belt certification while at GE.

In 2014, Mrs. Repplier joined the board of directors of Kimball Electronics, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, and currently serves as the lead director and on the compensation and governance committee. She joined Stockholm-listed, bearing and seal manufacturing company, SKF as a director in March 2018.

"We are extremely pleased to add Colleen to the Triumph Group Board of Directors as we position the company for the future," said General Ralph "Ed" Eberhart, Triumph's non-executive Chairman.

"I look forward to working with Colleen on the Board," said Daniel J. Crowley, Triumph's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Her engineering background and extensive experience in operations, supply chain management, and six-sigma methodologies will bring valuable insights to the board for the benefit of our shareholders," he continued.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

