Triumph Group Enhances Service Offerings With New Customer Support Center

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) announced at the MRO Europe conference that it will enhance its service offering with the launch of a new customer support center. The Triumph customer support center will offer a true "One Triumph" approach with single point access to customer support, 24/7/365. Now, a single phone number provides solutions for customer inquiries for all the CAGE codes that fall under the Triumph Group umbrella. The customer support center will field all customer requests from aircraft on the ground (AOG) to part inquiries, MRO services and much more.

"Service is a key component of our business offering, and our new customer support center will make it easier for our customers to access and receive support from all the Triumph companies," said, Bill Kircher, Executive Vice President of Triumph Product Support. "The goal of the new customer support center is to be reliable, responsive and instill confidence in our customers, while saving them time and money."

The easy to remember toll-free number, 1-833-FLY-WTGI or +1-817-804-9471 worldwide, lies at the heart of the operation, and highlights the one-call-away approach to accessing Triumph's 14 repair stations, which provide MRO services and capabilities under Title 14 of the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 145. The new customer support page on the Triumph website, http://www.triumphgroup.com/customer-support/, further lists all the different offerings that can be accessed through the new call center.

Triumph offers extensive MRO service capabilities and the customer support center will ensure that customers have a direct line of communication with the company when service or a repair is needed for proprietary Triumph original equipment or third-party parts and equipment. The call center will enhance the company's ability to respond to the global service needs of customers.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

