Triumph Group Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Positive Free Cash Flow in the Quarter

Maintains Full Year Fiscal 2021 Net Sales Guidance

Triumph Group

Feb 03, 2021, 06:00 ET

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) ("Triumph" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended December 31, 2020.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

  • Net sales of $426.0 million
  • Operating loss of $35.0 million with operating margin of (8%); adjusted operating income of $38.1 million with adjusted operating margin of 9%
  • Net loss of $68.1 million, or ($1.30) per share; adjusted net income of $4.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share
  • Cash flow provided by operations of $43.9 million; free cash flow of $37.7 million

Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Net Sales Guidance

  • Net sales between $1.8 - $1.9 billion

"Revenues in Systems & Support increased for the second consecutive quarter driven by higher military volumes and partial rate recovery on Airbus programs. Organic revenue decreased compared to the prior year period due primarily to expected declines in Aerospace Structures associated with planned reductions from our portfolio transformation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," stated Daniel J. Crowley, Triumph's chairman, president and chief executive officer.  "We continued executing our plan to exit legacy programs in Aerospace Structures with only the 747-8 remaining to close out later this calendar year.  Revenue from our Systems business now exceeds Structures sales volume."

Mr. Crowley continued, "Our cash generation in the third quarter demonstrated strong working capital management, the benefits of robust cost reduction actions and lower expenses on 747-8 close-out.  Profitability on an adjusted basis improved sequentially in the quarter, demonstrating measurable recovery towards pre-COVID levels across both business units. Triumph remains focused on protecting the health and safety of our people, conserving cash and partnering with our customers to ensure we are best positioned for recovery for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Overview

After accounting for the impact of the divestitures, sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were down 32% organically from the comparable prior year period.  The decline was driven by planned reductions on sunsetting and transitioned programs, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting production rate decreases primarily on commercial programs, partially offset by increases in military programs.

Third quarter operating loss of $35.0 million included $45.3 million loss on held for sale assets, $23.7 million impairment of rotable inventory driven legacy aircraft retirements and $4.1 million of restructuring costs associated with facility closures.  Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $68.1 million, or ($1.30) per share.  On an adjusted basis, net income was $5.0 million, or $0.09 per share. 

Triumph's results included the following: 

 ($ millions except EPS)

Pre-tax

After-tax

EPS

Loss from Continuing Operations - GAAP

$

(67.4)

$

(68.1)

$

(1.30)

Loss on sale of assets and businesses (non-cash)

45.3


45.3


0.86

Impairment of rotable inventory (non-cash)

23.7


23.7


0.45

Restructuring costs (cash)

4.1


4.1


0.08

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - non-GAAP *

$

5.7

$

5.0

$

0.09

* Differences due to rounding

The number of shares used in computing diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021 was 52.8 million.

Backlog, which represents the next 24 months of actual purchase orders with firm delivery dates or contract requirements, was $2.28 billion, down as expected compared to the prior year period and on a sequential basis due to divestitures, sunsetting programs and recent production rate reductions, but partially offset by military program increases in Systems & Support. 

For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, cash flow provided by operations was $43.9 million, reflecting improved working capital and operating margins and included liquidation of approximately $10.0 million in prior period advances against current period deliveries.

Outlook

Based on anticipated aircraft production rates and MRO demand, including the impacts of pending program exits and no extended shut-down of operations due to the pandemic, the Company continues to expect that net sales for fiscal year 2021 will be approximately $1.8 to $1.9 billion.

The Company expects cash flow to be break even to positive in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.  Therefore, the Company expects cash used in operations and free cash use for the full fiscal year to be on par or moderately lower than the first nine months.

The Company's outlook excludes the impact of the pending sale of our Composite businesses and any potential future divestitures.  

Conference Call 

Triumph will hold a conference call today, February 3rd, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 results.  The conference call will be available live and archived on the Company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.  A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast, and the presentation has been posted on the Company's website at http://ir.triumphgroup.com/QuarterlyResults. An audio replay will be available from February 3rd to February 10th by calling (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International), passcode #5669003.

About Triumph 

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the Company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations of or assumptions about financial and operational performance, revenues, earnings per share, cash flow or use, cost savings and operational efficiencies and organizational restructurings.  All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect the Company's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.  Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph Group's reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Widespread health developments, including the recent global coronavirus (COVID-19), and the responses thereto (such as voluntary and in some cases, mandatory quarantines as well as shut downs and other restrictions on travel and commercial, social and other activities) could adversely and materially affect, among other things, the economic and financial markets and labor resources of the countries in which we operate, our manufacturing and supply chain operations, commercial operations and sales force, administrative personnel, third-party service providers, business partners and customers and the demand for our products, which could result in a material adverse effect on our business, financial conditions and results of operations.

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) ON FOLLOWING PAGES

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


December 31,

December 31,

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

2020

2019 (1)

2020

2019 (1)

Net sales

$

425,994

$

704,666

$

1,402,886

$

2,207,007

Cost of sales (excluding depreciation shown below)

340,753


546,282


1,116,668


1,750,751

Selling, general & administrative

48,747


65,974


162,189


194,512

Depreciation & amortization

22,119


29,843


72,819


104,112

Impairment of long-lived assets







252,382



Restructuring costs

4,071


4,744


32,747


13,490

Legal judgment gain, net of expenses




(3,857)





(9,257)

Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net

45,273


60,019


46,020


55,190

Operating (loss) income

(34,969)


1,661


(279,939)


98,209

Interest expense and other, net

44,881


33,178


132,344


96,069

Non-service defined benefit income

(12,432)


(14,799)


(37,275)


(56,025)

Income tax expense

698


(3,512)


2,383


12,213

Net (loss) income

$

(68,116)

$

(13,206)

$

(377,391)

$

45,952

(Loss) earnings per share - basic:















Net (loss) income

$

(1.30)

$

(0.26)

$

(7.24)

$

0.92

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

52,488


50,395


52,126


50,074

(Loss) earnings per share - diluted:















Net (loss) income

$

(1.30)

$

(0.26)

$

(7.24)

$

0.91

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

52,488


50,395


52,126


50,591

Dividends declared and paid per common share

$



$

0.04

$



$

0.12

(1) As adjusted















(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands, except share data)

BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

December 31,

2020

Audited

March 31,

2020 (1)

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

477,276

$

485,463

Accounts receivable, net

167,694


359,487

Contract assets

158,289


244,417

Inventory, net

446,208


452,976

Assets held for sale

71,177



Prepaid and other current assets

17,857


19,289

Current assets

1,338,501


1,561,632

Property and equipment, net

356,107


418,141

Goodwill

521,416


513,527

Intangible assets, net

113,040


381,968

Other, net

72,858


105,065

Total assets

$

2,401,922

$

2,980,333

Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit







Current portion of long-term debt

$

6,090

$

7,336

Accounts payable

195,300


457,694

Contract liabilities

167,772


295,320

Accrued expenses

224,367


227,403

Liabilities related to assets held for sale

45,826



Current liabilities

639,355


987,753

Long-term debt, less current portion

2,013,255


1,800,171

Accrued pension and post-retirement benefits, noncurrent

570,609


660,065

Deferred income taxes, noncurrent

8,028


7,439

Other noncurrent liabilities

240,505


306,169

Stockholders' Deficit:







Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 55,309,922

   and 52,460,920 shares issued

55


52

Capital in excess of par value

835,193


804,830

Treasury stock, at cost, 334,863 and 602,831 shares

(18,037)


(36,217)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(706,169)


(746,448)

Accumulated deficit

(1,180,872)


(803,481)

Total stockholders' deficit

(1,069,830)


(781,264)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

2,401,922

$

2,980,333

(1) As adjusted







(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands, except share data)



Nine Months Ended December 31,


2020

2019

Operating Activities







Net (loss) income

$

(377,391)

$

45,952

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by

   operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

72,819


104,112

Impairment of long-lived assets

252,382



Amortization of acquired contract liability

(35,017)


(56,153)

Loss on sale of assets and businesses

46,020


55,190

Curtailments and special termination benefits gain, net




(14,373)

Other amortization included in interest expense

21,912


9,114

Provision for credit losses

4,890


632

Provision for deferred income taxes




8,108

Share-based compensation

9,086


8,245

Changes in other assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of
     acquisitions and divestitures:







Trade and other receivables

169,744


72,278

Contract assets

55,170


53,047

Inventories

(2,152)


(67,764)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,041


11,315

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and contract liabilities

(375,967)


(143,718)

Accrued pension and other postretirement benefits

(36,838)


(45,702)

Other, net

(1,570)


(995)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(195,871)


39,288

Investing Activities







Capital expenditures

(18,988)


(27,250)

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

2,380


49,956

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(16,608)


22,706

Financing Activities







Net decrease in revolving credit facility

(400,000)


(215,000)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

713,900


570,980

Retirement of debt and finance lease obligations

(95,439)


(433,197)

Payment of deferred financing costs

(20,215)


(17,545)

Dividends paid




(6,005)

Repurchase of restricted shares for minimum tax obligations

(552)


(1,179)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

197,694


(101,946)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

6,598


739

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(8,187)


(39,213)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

485,463


92,807

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

477,276

$

53,594

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


December 31,

December 31,

SEGMENT DATA

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net sales:















Systems & Support

$

264,120

$

338,924

$

758,178

$

1,005,502

Aerospace Structures

162,410


368,972


649,065


1,210,729

Elimination of intersegment sales

(536)


(3,230)


(4,357)


(9,224)


$

425,994

$

704,666

$

1,402,886

$

2,207,007

Operating (loss) income:















Systems & Support

$

19,010

$

57,434

$

74,033

$

163,820

Aerospace Structures

4,445


18,039


(254,187)


43,930

Corporate

(54,745)


(70,857)


(90,699)


(101,296)

Share-based compensation expense

(3,679)


(2,955)


(9,086)


(8,245)


$

(34,969)

$

1,661

$

(279,939)

$

98,209

Operating margin %















Systems & Support

7.2

%

17.0

%

9.8

%

16.3

%

Aerospace Structures

2.7

%

4.9

%

(39.2)

%

3.6

%

Consolidated

(8.2)

%

0.2

%

(20.0)

%

4.5

%

















Depreciation and amortization^:















Systems & Support

$

8,353

$

8,075

$

24,830

$

24,314

Aerospace Structures

12,777


20,921


297,719


77,265

Corporate

989


847


2,652


2,533


$

22,119

$

29,843

$

325,201

$

104,112

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities:















Systems & Support

$

(4,306)

$

(8,377)

$

(11,569)

$

(26,126)

Aerospace Structures

(2,561)


(8,220)


(23,448)


(30,027)


$

(6,867)

$

(16,597)

$

(35,017)

$

(56,153)

Capital expenditures:















Systems & Support

$

2,308

$

3,929

$

11,819

$

12,355

Aerospace Structures

3,718


5,910


6,368


13,915

Corporate

158


416


801


980


$

6,184

$

10,255

$

18,988

$

27,250

^ includes long-lived asset impairment charge















(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures

We prepare and publicly release quarterly unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") guidance on Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations, we also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures in our public releases. Currently, the non-GAAP financial measure that we disclose is Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP, which is our net income before interest, income taxes, amortization of acquired contract liabilities, curtailments, settlements and special termination benefits, legal settlements, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted EBITDA, less pension & other postretirement benefits. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP on a consolidated and Adjusted EBITDAP an operating segment basis in our earnings releases, investor conference calls and filings with the SEC. The non-GAAP financial measures that we use may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Also, in the future, we may disclose different non-GAAP financial measures in order to help our investors more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations to our previously reported results of operations.

We view Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP as operating performance measure and as such we believe that the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to it is net income. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP, we exclude from net income the financial items that we believe should be separately identified to provide additional analysis of the financial components of the day-to-day operation of our business. We have outlined below the type and scope of these exclusions and the material limitations on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures as a result of these exclusions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity, as an alternative to net income (loss), income from continuing operations, or as an indicator of any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP.  Investors and potential investors in our securities should not rely on Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDAP as substitutes for any GAAP financial measure, including net income (loss) or income from continuing operations. In addition, we urge investors and potential investors in our securities to carefully review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP to net income set forth below, in our earnings releases and in other filings with the SEC and to carefully review the GAAP financial information included as part of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K that are filed with the SEC, as well as our quarterly earnings releases, and compare the GAAP financial information with our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP is used by management to internally measure our operating and management performance and by investors as a supplemental financial measure to evaluate the performance of our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe provides additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business.  We have spent more than 20 years expanding our product and service capabilities partially through acquisitions of complementary businesses.  Due to the expansion of our operations, which included acquisitions, our net income has included significant charges for depreciation and amortization.  Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP exclude these charges and provide meaningful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from charges for depreciation and amortization. We believe the disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare our performance from quarter to quarter and from year to year. We also believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP is a measure of our ongoing operating performance because the isolation of non-cash income and expenses, such as amortization of acquired contract liabilities, depreciation and amortization, and non-operating items, such as interest and income taxes, provides additional information about our cost structure, and, over time, helps track our operating progress. In addition, investors, securities analysts and others have regularly relied on Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP to provide a financial measure by which to compare our operating performance against that of other companies in our industry.

Set forth below are descriptions of the financial items that have been excluded from our net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP and the material limitations associated with using this non-GAAP financial measure as compared to net income:

  • Divestitures may be useful for investors to consider because they reflect gains or losses from sale of operating units.  We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Legal settlements may be useful to investors to consider because they reflect gains or losses from disputes with third parties. We do not believe that these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Non-service defined benefit income (inclusive of the adoption of ASU 2017-07 and certain pension related transactions such as curtailments, settlements, early retirement or other incentives) may be useful to investors to consider because they represent the cost of post-retirement benefits to plan participants, net of the assumption of returns on the plan's assets and are not indicative of the cash paid for such benefits.  We do not believe these earnings (expenses) necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Amortization of acquired contract liabilities may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the non-cash earnings on the fair value of below market contracts acquired through acquisitions. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Amortization expense and nonrecurring asset impairments (including goodwill, intangible asset impairments, and nonrecurring rotable inventory impairments) may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the estimated attrition of our acquired customer base and the diminishing value of tradenames, product rights, licenses, or, in the case of goodwill, other assets that are not individually identified and separately recognized under U.S. GAAP, or, in the case of nonrecurring asset impairments, the impact of unusual and nonrecurring events affecting the estimated recoverability of existing assets. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure,
  • Depreciation may be useful for investors to consider because they generally represent the wear and tear on our property and equipment used in our operations. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.
  • The amount of interest expense and other we incur may be useful for investors to consider and may result in current cash inflows or outflows. However, we do not consider the amount of interest expense and other to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.
  • Income tax expense may be useful for investors to consider because it generally represents the taxes which may be payable for the period and the change in deferred income taxes during the period and may reduce the amount of funds otherwise available for use in our business.  However, we do not consider the amount of income tax expense to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.

Management compensates for the above-described limitations of using non-GAAP measures by using a non-GAAP measure only to supplement our GAAP results and to provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business.

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands)

The following table shows our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP reconciled to our net income for the
ndicated periods (in thousands):




Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


December 31,

December 31,

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (Adjusted EBITDAP):

2020

2019 (1)

2020

2019 (1)

Net (loss) income

$

(68,116)

$

(13,206)

$

(377,391)

$

45,952

Add-back:















Income tax expense

698


(3,512)


2,383


12,213

Interest expense and other, net

44,881


33,178


132,344


96,069

Curtailment gain & special termination, net










(14,373)

Union incentives




1,400





7,071

Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net

45,273


60,019


46,020


55,190

Impairment of rotable inventory

23,689





23,689



Legal judgment gain, net of expenses




(3,857)





(9,257)

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities

(6,867)


(16,597)


(35,017)


(56,153)

Depreciation and amortization^

22,119


29,843


325,201


104,112

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

   and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")

$

61,677

$

87,268

$

117,229

$

240,824

Non-service defined benefit income (excluding settlements)

(12,432)


(14,799)


(37,275)


(41,652)

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

   and Amortization, and Pension ("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$

49,245

$

72,469

$

79,954

$

199,172

Net sales

$

425,994

$

704,666

$

1,402,886

$

2,207,007

Net (loss) income margin

(16.0)

%

(1.9)

%

(26.9)

%

2.1

%

Adjusted EBITDAP margin

11.7

%

10.5

%

5.8

%

9.3

%

(1) As adjusted















^ includes long-lived asset impairment charge in the first quarter of
fiscal 2021















(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020






Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total

Systems &

Support

Aerospace

Structures

Corporate/

Eliminations*

Net loss

$

(68,116)












Add-back:















Non-service defined benefit income

(12,432)












Income tax expense

698












Interest expense and other, net

44,881












Operating (loss) income

$

(34,969)

$

19,010

$

4,445

$

(58,424)

Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net

45,273








45,273

Impairment of rotable inventory

23,689


23,689






Amortization of acquired contract liabilities

(6,867)


(4,306)


(2,561)



Depreciation and amortization

22,119


8,353


12,777


989

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

   Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

   ("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$

49,245

$

46,746

$

14,661

$

(12,162)

Net sales

$

425,994

$

264,120

$

162,410

$

(536)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin

11.7

%

18.0

%

9.2

%

n/a


Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020






Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total

Systems &

Support

Aerospace

Structures

Corporate/

Eliminations*

Net loss

$

(377,391)












Add-back:















Non-service defined benefit income

(37,275)












Income tax expense

2,383












Interest expense and other, net

132,344












Operating income (loss)

$

(279,939)

$

74,033

$

(254,187)

$

(99,785)

Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net

46,020








46,020

Impairment of rotable inventory

23,689


23,689






Amortization of acquired contract liabilities

(35,017)


(11,569)


(23,448)



Depreciation and amortization^

325,201


24,830


297,719


2,652

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

   Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

   ("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$

79,954

$

110,983

$

20,084

$

(51,113)

Net sales

$

1,402,886

$

758,178

$

649,065

$

(4,357)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin

5.8

%

14.9

%

3.2

%

n/a

^ includes long-lived asset impairment charge in the first quarter of fiscal 2021















*          Operating loss at Corporate includes share-based compensation expense.

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (1)






Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total

Systems &

Support

Aerospace

Structures

Corporate/

Eliminations*

Net loss

$

(13,206)












Add-back:















Non-service defined benefit income

(14,799)












Income tax expense

(3,512)












Interest expense and other, net

33,178












Operating (loss) income

$

1,661

$

57,434

$

18,039

$

(73,812)

Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net

60,019








60,019

Legal judgment gain, net of expenses

(3,857)








(3,857)

Union incentives

1,400





1,400



Amortization of acquired contract liabilities

(16,597)


(8,377)


(8,220)



Depreciation and amortization

29,843


8,075


20,921


847

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

   Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

   ("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$

72,469

$

57,132

$

32,140

$

(16,803)

Net sales

$

704,666

$

338,924

$

368,972

$

(3,230)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin

10.5

%

17.3

%

8.9

%

n/a

(1) As adjusted


Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 (1)






Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total

Systems &

Support

Aerospace

Structures

Corporate/

Eliminations*

Net income

$

45,952












Add-back:















Non-service defined benefit income

(56,025)












Income tax expense

12,213












Interest expense and other, net

96,069












Operating (loss) income

$

98,209

$

163,820

$

43,930

$

(109,541)

Loss (gain) on sales of assets & businesses, net

55,190





(10,121)


65,311

Legal judgment gain, net of expenses

(9,257)








(9,257)

Union incentives

7,071





7,071



Amortization of acquired contract liabilities

(56,153)


(26,126)


(30,027)



Depreciation and amortization

104,112


24,314


77,265


2,533

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest,

   Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization,

   and Pension ("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$

199,172

$

162,008

$

88,118

$

(50,954)

Net sales

$

2,207,007

$

1,005,502

$

1,210,729

$

(9,224)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin

9.3

%

16.5

%

7.5

%

n/a

(1) As adjusted 

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)

Adjusted income from continuing operations, before income taxes, adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share, before non-recurring costs have been provided for consistency and comparability. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to income from continuing operations before income taxes, income from continuing operations and income from continuing operations per diluted share presented in accordance with GAAP.  The following tables reconcile income from continuing operations before income taxes, income from continuing operations, and income from continuing operations per diluted share, before non-recurring costs.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020


Pre-Tax

After-Tax

Diluted EPS

Loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$

(67,418)

$

(68,116)

$

(1.30)

Adjustments:











Loss on sale of assets and businesses

45,273


45,273


0.86

Impairment of rotable inventory

23,689


23,689


0.45

Restructuring costs

4,071


4,071


0.08

Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP

$

5,615

$

4,917

$

0.09


Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020


Pre-Tax

After-Tax

EPS

Loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$

(375,008)

$

(377,391)

$

(7.24)

Adjustments:











Impairment of long-lived assets

252,382


252,382


4.84

Restructuring costs

32,747


32,747


0.63

Loss on sale of assets and businesses

46,020


46,020


0.88

Impairment of rotable assets

23,689


23,689


0.45

Refinancing costs

15,305


15,305


0.29

Adjusted loss from continuing operations - non-GAAP*

$

(4,865)

$

(7,248)

$

(0.14)

  * Differences due to rounding












(1) As adjusted


Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 (1)


Pre-Tax

After-Tax

Diluted EPS

Loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$

(16,718)

$

(13,206)

$

(0.26)

Adjustments:











Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net

60,019


47,415


0.94

Curtailment gain & special termination, net







-

Legal judgment gain, net

(3,857)


(3,047)


(0.06)

Union incentives

1,400


1,106


0.02

Restructuring costs

4,744


3,748


0.07

Refinancing costs

3,030


2,394


0.05

Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP

$

48,618

$

38,410

$

0.76

(1) As adjusted 

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)



Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2019 (1)


Pre-Tax

After-Tax

Diluted EPS

Income from continuing operations - GAAP

$

58,165

$

45,952

$

0.91

Adjustments:











Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net

55,190


43,600


0.86

Curtailment gain & special termination, net

(14,373)


(11,355)


(0.22)

Legal judgment gain, net

(9,257)


(7,313)


(0.14)

Union incentives

7,071


5,586


0.11

Restructuring costs

13,490


10,657


0.21

Refinancing cost

3,030


2,394


0.05

Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP*

$

113,316

$

89,521

$

1.77

  * Differences due to rounding











(1) As adjusted

Adjusted Operating Income is defined as GAAP Operating Income, less expenses/gains associated with the Company's transformation, such as restructuring expenses, gains/losses on divestitures, impairments of goodwill and other assets. Management believes that this is useful in evaluating operating performance, but this measure should not be used in isolation. The following table reconciles our Operating income to Adjusted Operating income as noted above.

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,


2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating (loss) income - GAAP

$

(34,969)

$

1,661

$

(279,939)

$

98,209

Adjustments:















Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net

45,273


60,019


46,020


55,190

Impairment of long-lived assets







252,382



Impairment of rotable inventory

23,689





23,689



Restructuring costs

4,071


4,744


32,747


13,490

Legal judgment gain, net




(3,857)





(9,257)

Union incentives




1,400





7,071

Adjusted operating income - non-GAAP

$

38,064

$

63,967

$

74,899

$

164,703

Adjusted operating margin

8.9

%

9.1

%

5.3

%

7.5

%

Cash provided by operations, is provided for consistency and comparability. We also use free cash flow as a key factor in planning for and consideration of strategic acquisitions and the repayment of debt. This measure should not be considered in isolation, as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, or as an alternative to operating results presented in accordance with GAAP. The following table reconciles cash provided by operations to free cash flow.

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,


2020

2019

2020

2019

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

43,852

$

49,881

$

(195,871)

$

39,288

Less:















Capital expenditures

(6,184)


(10,255)


(18,988)


(27,250)

Free cash flow (use)

$

37,668

$

39,626

$

(214,859)

$

12,038

