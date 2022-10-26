Triumph Mountain Properties Announces The Apex Collection
Oct 26, 2022, 08:40 ET
The ultra-luxury collection is anchored by a $60 million Vail Village legacy home
VAIL, Colo., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Mountain Properties announces the launch of The Apex Collection, an ultra-luxury portfolio of Vail Valley short term rental properties. The collection is anchored by a spectacular $60 million duo of interconnected homes, Ethos and Opus located at 99-100 Vail Road, available for vacation rentals for the first time ever, offered exclusively by Triumph Mountain Properties. The new collection launches with a total of five luxury estates whose aggregate value is nearly $100,000,000.
With deep roots in the Vail Valley, Triumph Mountain Properties has managed upscale short term rentals in the Vail and Beaver Creek areas for more than twenty years. Apex by Triumph Mountain properties is the culmination of its longstand Vail Valley hospitality legacy, its portfolio growth in the luxury space, and the longstanding trust high value homeowners have placed in Triumph, along with its general manager, Michael Connolly. "I am thrilled to see The Apex Collection come to life," shares Connolly. "We've invested a great deal of energy and excitement into the collection, as well as Apex's service experience and brand. With the addition of 99-100 Vail Road to our portfolio, we are anticipating a tremendous winter season and further growth of our ultra-luxury segment."
The Collection
The Apex Collection debuts with a total of five properties in the Vail and Beaver Creek area, with more to be announced later this year. Comprised of homes that meet specific criteria standards based on their location, views, quality of home design and decor, kitchen and bathroom caliber, technology and rate, the collection includes the following:
Opus: The Crown Jewel of Vail
99 & 100 Vail Road | 9 Bedrooms | 15 Baths | 15,085 square feet
Starting Nightly Rate: $24,950
Ethos: The Pinnacle Of The Apex Collection
100 Vail Road | 5 Bedrooms | 9 Baths | 8,559 square feet
Starting Nightly Rate: $14,950
Paragon: Ski-In, Ski-Out Strawberry Park Chalet
833 Strawberry Park, Beaver Creek | 7 Bedrooms | 9 Baths | 9,204 square feet
Starting Nightly Rate: $6000
Tellurium: Airy & Plush Beaver Creek Estate
762 Holden Road, Beaver Creek | 5 Bedrooms | 7 Baths | 7,580 square feet
Starting Nightly Rate: $3540
Meadow: Luxe Chalet Perched Atop Lionshead
645 Forest Road, Vail | 5 Bedrooms | 6.5 Baths | 5,273 square feet
Starting Nightly Rate: $3950
The Experience
Taking luxury to elite heights, Apex guests enjoy personalized service, custom itineraries, unique mountain adventures, and inclusive benefits. A team of dedicated concierges secures access to exclusive Vail Valley experiences for you and your guests, including in-home private chefs, spa therapists, and après ski evenings, as well as dining reservations, ski instruction and rentals, transportation and more. Guests who stay at Opus and Ethos experience an exponentially escalated level of service with a full-time, onsite butler, super-stocked ski essentials, and an abundance of outdoor adventure gear.
How To Reserve
Reservations can be made at https://triumphmountainproperties.com/apex-collection or by calling 970.479.9990.
