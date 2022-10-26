Triumph Mountain Properties Announces The Apex Collection

The ultra-luxury collection is anchored by a $60 million Vail Village legacy home

VAIL, Colo., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Mountain Properties announces the launch of The Apex Collection, an ultra-luxury portfolio of Vail Valley short term rental properties. The collection is anchored by a spectacular $60 million duo of interconnected homes, Ethos and Opus located at 99-100 Vail Road, available for vacation rentals for the first time ever, offered exclusively by Triumph Mountain Properties. The new collection launches with a total of five luxury estates whose aggregate value is nearly $100,000,000.

With deep roots in the Vail Valley, Triumph Mountain Properties has managed upscale short term rentals in the Vail and Beaver Creek areas for more than twenty years. Apex by Triumph Mountain properties is the culmination of its longstand Vail Valley hospitality legacy, its portfolio growth in the luxury space, and the longstanding trust high value homeowners have placed in Triumph, along with its general manager, Michael Connolly. "I am thrilled to see The Apex Collection come to life," shares Connolly. "We've invested a great deal of energy and excitement into the collection, as well as Apex's service experience and brand. With the addition of 99-100 Vail Road to our portfolio, we are anticipating a tremendous winter season and further growth of our ultra-luxury segment."

The Collection

The Apex Collection debuts with a total of five properties in the Vail and Beaver Creek area, with more to be announced later this year. Comprised of homes that meet specific criteria standards based on their location, views, quality of home design and decor, kitchen and bathroom caliber, technology and rate, the collection includes the following:

Opus: The Crown Jewel of Vail

99 & 100 Vail Road | 9 Bedrooms | 15 Baths | 15,085 square feet

Starting Nightly Rate: $24,950

Ethos: The Pinnacle Of The Apex Collection

100 Vail Road | 5 Bedrooms | 9 Baths | 8,559 square feet

Starting Nightly Rate: $14,950

Paragon: Ski-In, Ski-Out Strawberry Park Chalet

833 Strawberry Park, Beaver Creek | 7 Bedrooms | 9 Baths | 9,204 square feet

Starting Nightly Rate: $6000

Tellurium: Airy & Plush Beaver Creek Estate

762 Holden Road, Beaver Creek | 5 Bedrooms | 7 Baths | 7,580 square feet

Starting Nightly Rate: $3540

Meadow: Luxe Chalet Perched Atop Lionshead

645 Forest Road, Vail | 5 Bedrooms | 6.5 Baths | 5,273 square feet

Starting Nightly Rate: $3950

The Experience

Taking luxury to elite heights, Apex guests enjoy personalized service, custom itineraries, unique mountain adventures, and inclusive benefits. A team of dedicated concierges secures access to exclusive Vail Valley experiences for you and your guests, including in-home private chefs, spa therapists, and après ski evenings, as well as dining reservations, ski instruction and rentals, transportation and more. Guests who stay at Opus and Ethos experience an exponentially escalated level of service with a full-time, onsite butler, super-stocked ski essentials, and an abundance of outdoor adventure gear.

How To Reserve

Reservations can be made at https://triumphmountainproperties.com/apex-collection or by calling 970.479.9990.

About Apex by Triumph Mountain Properties

Introducing the apex of luxury in the Vail Valley: The culmination of over twenty years of celebrated hospitality standards, Apex by Triumph Mountain Properties is a new and boutique collection rising out of our portfolio as the pinnacle of ultra-luxury Vail Valley vacation rentals. Taking luxury to elite heights, Apex guests enjoy personalized service, custom itineraries, unique mountain adventures, and inclusive benefits.

