Triumph Properties Group Seeks $100 mm 1031 Exchange & Hires New Director of Acquisitions

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Properties Group is seeking a 1031 exchange of $100 million into value-add multifamily properties with the following criteria.

1980- early 2000's vintage

150+ units

Free and Clear

Value Add Opportunities

Distressed Lease Ups

A/B Submarkets

Preferred Target Markets

Phoenix, AZ Denver, CO Dallas, TX Austin, TX Las Vegas, NV Salt Lake City, UT Atlanta, GA Raleigh, NC Charlotte, NC Nashville, TN

Triumph Properties Group is a privately owned commercial real estate investment firm based in Beverly Hills, California with a strong balance sheet. Triumph will do an ALL CASH DEAL WITH ITS OWN CAPITAL AND A QUICK CLOSE. We pay broker commissions and finders fees for off market deals.

Please contact Blake Brewer for more information:

Blake Brewer

Director of Acquisitions

Triumph Properties Group

9601 Wilshire Blvd Suite 560

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Phone: (310) 601-5983

CELL: (949) 887-7565

[email protected]

Triumph Properties Group has hired Blake Brewer as their new Director of Acquisitions. Blake has 10 years of multi-family real estate investment experience and has closed over $1.25b in multi-family transactions. Prior to joining Triumph Properties Group, Blake was the Director of Acquisitions and Dispositions at RK Properties, where he led the team that generated over $700mm in transactions in markets across the country. Before that Blake served as the Vice President at Aragon Holdings where he was responsible for acquisitions and asset management for half of the $1.5b national portfolio.

