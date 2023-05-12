TRIUMPH PROVIDES HEAT EXCHANGERS FOR NASA'S ORION CAPSULE

RADNOR, Pa., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] today announced that its Systems, Electronics and Controls business has completed work on the Environmental Control and Life Support Systems (ECLSS) contract with Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies business. TRIUMPH provided the heat exchangers included in the ECLSS, which is a system on the Orion Capsule. The Orion Capsule is mounted to the top of NASA's new heavy-lift rocket, the Space Launch System. The Orion Capsule will take humans back to the lunar surface in the upcoming Artemis missions, and will provide the crew with life sustaining capabilities, emergency abort, and re-entry from deep space. The design work was completed at TRIUMPH's facility in Forest, Ohio.

"TRIUMPH is excited to be a part of NASA's Space Launch System and the ECLSS Orion program with Collins, providing a key component to the life support system," said Justin Wolfanger, President of TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls. "Our product will fly on the Artemis 3, 4, and 5 missions as part of critical environmental controls for years to come."

TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls designs and manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense components, accessories, subassemblies, systems, and aircraft thermal management systems. We partner with original equipment manufacturers and operators of commercial, regional, and military aircraft worldwide to provide the products and services that solve the hardest of problems.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

