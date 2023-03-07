TRIUMPH RECEIVES AWARD FOR MAIN AND TAIL ROTOR CONTROLS

BERWYN, Pa., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] announced that its Actuation Products & Services business in France has been awarded a development contract from Kopter, a Leonardo Company. The contract includes the manufacturing of the Kopter AW09 main and tail rotor control cables utilizing TRIUMPH's industry leading flexball cable design.

"As manufacturer of the only flexball control cable designed, qualified and certified for helicopter flight controls, we are excited to collaborate with Kopter to deliver a precision, flexible, low maintenance system for the AW09 helicopter," said Mike Boland, President of TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services.

Kopter, a Leonardo Company since April 2020, is developing a new generation of single turbine helicopter – The AW09 – that delivers best in class performance, the largest cabin and cargo volumes, outstanding modularity, and modern systems. The AW09 helicopter is designed for mission accomplished, from the most demanding to the everyday.

TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services is a leader in design, development, manufacture and support of complex electro-hydraulic and mechanical systems and equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. Products include actuators, pumps, motors, reservoirs, control valves and a wide range of mechanical controls for commercial and military aircraft. Our Actuation Products & Services business services customers around the world with ten manufacturing sites across North America and Europe.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators. More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com .

