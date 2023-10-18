TRIUMPH RECEIVES AWARD FROM MAJOR MAINLINE CARRIER

Triumph Group

18 Oct, 2023, 00:00 ET

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] today announced that its Product Support business in Hot Springs, Arkansas has been awarded business from a major US mainline operator to perform shipset maintenance for Passenger Service Units (PSU) and pilot and flight attendant seats for Boeing and Airbus aircraft that are going through heavy maintenance checks through January 2025. The projected value of this award is $8.7M supporting (67) scheduled aircraft, with the majority being 737NG.

"TRIUMPH Product Support continues to grow its interior MRO services. This award reflects the trust operators have in us when sourcing turn time-sensitive MRO work for aircraft in for heavy maintenance," said Jim Berberet, President of TRIUMPH Product Support. "We are continuously looking at ways to expand our capabilities portfolio so we can support operators to provide them with solutions for all their MRO needs."

TRIUMPH Product Support provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for nacelle, thrust reverser and airframe structural components, engine and airframe accessories, PSU, pilot and flight attendant seats, crew seats and wheels and brakes. They provide solutions and services for commercial, regional, and military operators. TRIUMPH Product Support has positioned itself as a global and trusted MRO provider to the OE market, by supporting MRO offload, licensing, and military sustainment, on both legacy and new aircraft structures and components.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

SOURCE Triumph Group

