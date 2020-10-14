Triumph Receives Extended Contract For Boeing Ground Support Operations

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) announced that its Triumph Systems & Support business received a two-year contract extension from Boeing for their ground support equipment (GSE) operation in San Antonio, Texas. Under the contract, Triumph will provide maintenance and support services for military and commercial aircraft at its Product Support - San Antonio site to ensure reliability and availability of critical equipment needed to service aircraft on ground through June 2022.

"Our services improve the operational readiness of both military and commercial aircraft, helping Boeing and its customers meet flight demands," said Jim Berberet, President of Triumph Product Support. "We provide customers with exceptional service on multiple platforms, and we are pleased to support Boeing's GSE operations over the coming years."

Triumph's ISO 9001:2015-certified San Antonio facility has maintained Boeing's GSE since 2004, and this contract is an extension of a 2017 agreement between the two companies.

Triumph oversees more than 5,600 equipment inspections each year and boasts an industry leading equipment in-commission rate (ICR). Triumph's performance enables the readiness of Boeing's GSE by providing essential on-time delivery when an aircraft needs service.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

