Triumph Receives MRO Agreement From Collins Aerospace For Environmental System Components

BERWYN, Pa., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced today that its maintenance, repair and overhaul business, Triumph Product Support, was awarded a seven year agreement from Collins Aerospace for repair services on various environmental control system components.

Under this agreement, the Triumph Product Support facility in Wellington, Kansas will repair and overhaul original equipment parts including air cycle machines, refrigeration packages, housings, ejectors, and fans across multiple platforms.

"Triumph is well equipped to support original equipment manufacturers as they serve their customers, providing seamless, high quality repairs and overall MRO support," said Jim Berberet, President, Triumph Product Support operating company. "Our accessory services business provides critical component care for a broad range of original equipment components. As one of the largest independent, global MRO providers, our product and service portfolio offers many solutions to benefit OEMs and airline carriers, including tailored support programs that meet service needs for all types of aircraft."

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

SOURCE Triumph Group

Related Links

www.triumphgroup.com

