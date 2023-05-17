TRIUMPH REPORTS FOUTH QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS

PROVIDES FISCAL YEAR 2024 GUIDANCE

RADNOR, Pa., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) ("TRIUMPH" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023, which ended March 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023

  • Net sales of $393.3 million
  • Operating income of $56.2 million with operating margin of 14%; adjusted operating income of $59.9 million with adjusted operating margin of 15%
  • Net loss of ($17.5) million, or ($0.27) per share; adjusted net income of $34.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDAP of $68.1 million with Adjusted EBITDAP margin of 17.3%
  • Cash flow generated from operations of $60.0 million; free cash flow of $51.8 million

Fiscal 2023

  • Net sales of $1.38 billion
  • Operating income of $238.1 million with operating margin of 17%, including $101.5 million gain on sale from our Stuart, Florida business; adjusted operating income of $158.7 million with adjusted operating margin of 11%
  • Net income of $89.6 million, or $1.20 per diluted share; adjusted net income of $55.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDAP of $195.7 million with Adjusted EBITDAP margin of 14.0%
  • Cash flow used in operations of ($52.3) million; free cash use of ($72.9) million
  • Proactively addressed near term maturities through new $1.2 billion first lien secured financing

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

  • Net sales of $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion, reflecting 7 - 10% organic growth
  • Operating income of $165.0 million to $180.0 million, reflecting operating income margin of 12 - 16%
  • Adjusted EBITDAP of $210.0 million to $225.0 million, reflecting Adjusted EBITDAP margin of 15 - 16%
  • Cash flow from operations of $60.0 million to $80.0 million; free cash flow of $35.0 million to $50.0 million

"TRIUMPH ended our fiscal year 2023 on an upswing and exceeded both our Net Sales and our adjusted earnings per share guidance and successfully extending our debt maturities to enhance liquidity and financial flexibility," said Dan Crowley, TRIUMPH's chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "As our markets improve, we generated 21% organic sales growth from continuing operations in the quarter as a result of increasing commercial OEM production rates, accelerating MRO demand, and recovering military volumes. In addition, we delivered strong cash generation for the quarter and improved profitability on a year over year basis as supply chain constraints eased."  

Mr. Crowley continued, "As a result of our healthy backlog and recent wins, we anticipate organic growth of 7 - 10% as well as continued margin expansion and positive free cash flow generation in fiscal 2024.  We will also maintain our focus on deleveraging and optimizing our capital structure over time.  As we execute on our financial and operational goals, TRIUMPH remains on track to deliver profitable growth and enhance shareholder value."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Overview

Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

($ in millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Commercial OEM

$

140.7

$

165.0

$

543.5

$

645.9

Military OEM

80.1


74.7


261.1


292.4

Total OEM Revenue

220.8


239.7


804.6


938.3













Commercial Aftermarket

95.6


65.6


325.5


245.0

Military Aftermarket

63.9


54.6


213.0


224.4

Total Aftermarket Revenue

159.5


120.2


538.5


469.4













Non-Aviation Revenue

12.3


24.5


33.6


46.4

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities

0.7


2.2


2.5


5.9

Total Net Sales*

$

393.3

$

386.7

$

1,379.1

$

1,459.9

* Differences due to rounding











Note> Aftermarket sales include both repair & overhaul services and spare parts sales.






Excluding impacts from divestitures and exited or sunsetting programs, fiscal year organic Commercial OEM sales increased $104.5 million, or 28.7% with over half the improvement driven by increased production volumes on the Boeing 737 program, as well as an increases across other commercial fixed wing and rotorcraft programs and an intellectual property transaction.

Military OEM sales decreased $31.3 million, or (10.7)% primarily due to divestitures, as well as lower sales related to the E2-D and AH-64 programs. The decreased sales were partially offset by increased sales related to the CH-53K, and CH-47 programs.

Commercial Aftermarket sales increased  $80.6 million, or 32.9%.  Excluding impacts from divestitures, organic Commercial Aftermarket sales increased $86.9 million, or 36.8%, driven by the recovery in overall air travel metrics and including increased sales primarily across Boeing 737 commercial platform fleets.

Military aftermarket sales increased $9.3 million, or 17.1% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 relative to the prior year, partially reversing the headwinds experienced in this end market from earlier in the fiscal year. 

Increased aftermarket sales improved margins in both the fourth quarter and full fiscal year.

Fourth quarter operating income of $56.2 million includes $2.1 million of restructuring costs and $1.6 million reduction of prior period gain on sale assets and businesses. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was ($17.5) million or $(0.27) per share and includes $31.6 million in debt extinguishment costs associated with our recent refinancing, $14.6 million in pension settlement charges associated with a multi-employer plan obligation and $2.1 for warrant related items.

TRIUMPH's results included the following:  

($ millions except EPS)

Pre-tax

After-tax

Diluted EPS

Loss from Continuing Operations - GAAP

$

(15.4)

$

(17.5)

$

(0.27)

Adjustments








Warrant related items

2.1


2.1


0.09

Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net

1.6


1.6


0.02

Restructuring costs

2.1


2.1


0.02

Debt extinguishment losses

31.6


31.6


0.36

Spokane withdrawal liability

14.6


14.6


0.17

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - non-GAAP

$

36.7

$

34.6

$

0.39

The number of shares used in computing adjusted diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 87.9 million.

Backlog, which represents the next 24 months of actual purchase orders with firm delivery dates or contract requirements, was $1.58 billion, up 11% from prior fiscal year end, after adjusting for the impact of the Stuart divestiture. This increase was primarily on commercial narrow body platforms. 

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, cash flow provided by operations was $60.0 million.

Outlook

The Company expects net sales for fiscal 2024 will be $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion, reflecting an organic growth rate of 7% - 10%, after excluding approximately $77.9 million in fiscal 2023 revenues from exited businesses.

The Company expects fiscal 2024 operating income of $165.0 million to $180.0 million, and Adjusted EBITDAP of $210.0 million to $225.0 million.

The Company expects fiscal 2024 cash flow from operations of $60.0 million to $80.0 million and approximately $25.0 million to $30.0 million for capital expenditures, resulting in expected free cash flow of $35.0 million to $50.0 million

Conference Call 

TRIUMPH will hold a conference call today, May 17th, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 results.  The conference call will be available live and archived on the Company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.  A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast, and the presentation has been posted on the Company's website at http://ir.triumphgroup.com/QuarterlyResults. An audio replay will be available from May 17th to May 24th by calling (877) 344-7529 (Domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International), passcode #2434836.

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) ON FOLLOWING PAGES

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended


March 31,

March 31,

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net sales

$

393,289

$

386,651

$

1,379,128

$

1,459,942

Cost of sales (excluding depreciation shown below)

270,936


284,722


991,599


1,073,063

Selling, general & administrative

53,998


49,295


210,430


202,070

Depreciation & amortization

8,466


9,600


35,581


49,635

Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill




2,308





2,308

Restructuring costs

2,098


6,264


4,949


19,295

Loss (gain) on sale of assets and businesses, net

1,640


(4,335)


(101,523)


9,294

Operating income

56,151


38,797


238,092


104,277

Interest expense and other, net

36,988


30,801


137,714


135,861

Debt extinguishment loss

31,603





33,044


11,624

Warrant remeasurement gain

(3,146)





(8,683)



Non-service defined benefit expense (income)

6,061


17,754


(19,664)


(5,373)

Income tax expense

2,188


817


6,088


4,923

Net (loss) income

$

(17,543)

$

(10,575)

$

89,593

$

(42,758)

(Loss) earnings per share - basic:











Net (loss) income

$

(0.27)

$

(0.16)

$

1.38

$

(0.66)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

65,189


64,640


65,021


64,538

(Loss) earnings per share - diluted:











Net (loss) income

$

(0.27)

$

(0.16)

$

1.20

$

(0.66)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

65,189


64,640


71,721


64,538

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands, except share data)

BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited
March 31,
2023

Audited
March 31,
2022

Assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$

227,403

$

240,878

Accounts receivable, net

196,775


178,663

Contract assets

103,027


101,828

Inventory, net

389,245


361,692

Prepaid and other current assets

17,062


19,903

Assets held for sale




60,104

Current assets

933,512


963,068

Property and equipment, net

166,800


169,050

Goodwill

509,449


513,722

Intangible assets, net

73,898


84,850

Other, net

31,185


30,476

Total assets

$

1,714,844

$

1,761,166

Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit





Current portion of long-term debt

$

3,162

$

3,268

Accounts payable

197,932


161,534

Contract liabilities

44,482


171,763

Accrued expenses

151,348


208,059

Liabilities related to assets held for sale




57,519

Current liabilities

396,924


602,143

Long-term debt, less current portion

1,688,620


1,586,222

Accrued pension and post-retirement benefits, noncurrent

359,375


301,303

Deferred income taxes, noncurrent

7,268


7,213

Other noncurrent liabilities

60,053


51,708

Stockholders' Deficit:





Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized,
65,432,589
   and 64,629,279 shares issued

65


64

Capital in excess of par value

964,741


973,112

Treasury stock, at cost, 0 and 14,897 shares




(96)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(554,646)


(463,354)

Accumulated deficit

(1,207,556)


(1,297,149)

Total stockholders' deficit

(797,396)


(787,423)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

1,714,844

$

1,761,166

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands, except share data)



Fiscal Year Ended March 31


2023

2022

Operating Activities





Net income (loss)

$

89,593

$

(42,758)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in
   operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

35,575


49,635

Impairment of long-lived assets




2,308

Amortization of acquired contract liability

(2,500)


(5,871)

(Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses

(101,523)


9,294

Curtailments, settlements, withdrawals, and special termination benefits loss, net

14,644


52,005

Gain on debt redemption of 2024 Second Lien Notes

(24,944)



Other amortization included in interest expense

12,872


9,047

Provision for credit losses

1,594


452

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

14


25

Warrants remeasurement gain

(9,796)



Share-based compensation

8,913


9,782

Changes in other assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of
   acquisitions and divestitures:





Trade and other receivables

(26,433)


2,822

Contract assets

(9,055)


702

Inventories

(28,187)


25,642

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,970


(1,122)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and contract liabilities

15,368


(189,412)

Accrued pension and other postretirement benefits

(32,562)


(58,597)

Other, net

2,206


(970)

Net cash used in operating activities

(52,251)


(137,016)

Investing Activities





Capital expenditures

(20,676)


(19,660)

(Payments on) proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

(6,220)


224,518

Investment in joint venture

(272)


(2,101)

Purchase of facility related to divested businesses




(21,550)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(27,168)


181,207

Financing Activities





Net increase in revolving credit facility





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

1,235,000


107

Retirement of debt and finance lease obligations

(1,101,520)


(380,009)

Payment of deferred financing costs

(17,097)


(400)

Proceeds on issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs

4,090



Premium on redemption of Senior Notes

(51,138)


(9,108)

Repurchase of shares for share-based compensation
   minimum tax obligation

(3,547)


(3,249)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

65,788


(392,659)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

156


(536)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(13,475)


(349,004)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

240,878


589,882

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

227,403

$

240,878

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended


March 31,

March 31,

SEGMENT DATA

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net sales:











Systems & Support

$

353,414

$

286,969

$

1,167,533

$

1,030,444

Interiors (formerly Aerospace Structures)

39,878


99,684


211,647


429,547

Elimination of inter-segment sales

(3)


(2)


(52)


(49)


$

393,289

$

386,651

$

1,379,128

$

1,459,942

Operating income:











Systems & Support

$

71,306

$

49,237

$

190,863

$

163,450

Interiors (formerly Aerospace Structures)

2,424


2,666


11,069


13,982

Corporate

(15,086)


(10,988)


45,073


(63,373)

Share-based compensation expense

(2,493)


(2,118)


(8,913)


(9,782)


$

56,151

$

38,797

$

238,092

$

104,277

Operating margin %











Systems & Support

20.2

%

17.2

%

16.3

%

15.9

%

Interiors (formerly Aerospace Structures)

6.1

%

2.7

%

5.2

%

3.3

%

Consolidated

14.3

%

10.0

%

17.3

%

7.1

%













Depreciation and amortization^:











Systems & Support

$

7,334

$

7,699

$

29,781

$

32,464

Interiors (formerly Aerospace Structures)

624


3,556


3,683


16,234

Corporate

508


653


2,117


3,245


$

8,466

$

11,908

$

35,581

$

51,943

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities:











Systems & Support

$

(668)

$

(2,226)

$

(2,500)

$

(5,859)

Interiors (formerly Aerospace Structures)










(12)


$

(668)

$

(2,226)

$

(2,500)

$

(5,871)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures

We prepare and publicly release annual audited and quarterly unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") rules, we also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures in our public filings and earning releases. Currently, the non-GAAP financial measures that we disclose are Adjusted EBITDA, which is our net income (loss) before interest and gains or losses on debt extinguishment, income taxes, amortization of acquired contract liabilities, consideration payable to customer related to divestitures, legal judgments and settlements, gains/loss on divestitures, gains/losses on warrant remeasurements and warrant-related transaction costs, share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization (including impairment of long-lived assets), other non-recurring impairments, and the effects of certain pension charges such as curtailments, settlements, withdrawals, and other early retirement incentives; and Adjusted EBITDAP, which is Adjusted EBITDA, before pension expense or benefit (excluding pension charges already adjusted in Adjusted EBITDA). We disclose Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated and Adjusted EBITDAP on a consolidated and a reportable segment basis in our earnings releases, investor conference calls and filings with the SEC. The non-GAAP financial measures that we use may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Also, in the future, we may disclose different non-GAAP financial measures in order to help our investors more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations with our previously reported results of operations.

We view Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP as operating performance measures and, as such, we believe that the U.S. GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to such measures is net income (loss). In calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP, we exclude from net income (loss) the financial items that we believe should be separately identified to provide additional analysis of the financial components of the day-to-day operation of our business. We have outlined below the type and scope of these exclusions and the material limitations on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures as a result of these exclusions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity, as an alternative to net income (loss), or as an indicator of any other measure of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors and potential investors in our securities should not rely on Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDAP as a substitute for any U.S. GAAP financial measure, including net income (loss). In addition, we urge investors and potential investors in our securities to carefully review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP to net income (loss) set forth below, in our earnings releases, and in other filings with the SEC and to carefully review the U.S. GAAP financial information included as part of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K that are filed with the SEC, as well as our quarterly earnings releases, and compare the U.S. GAAP financial information with our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP are used by management to internally measure our operating and management performance and by investors as a supplemental financial measure to evaluate the performance of our business that, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe provides additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business. We have spent more than 20 years expanding our product and service capabilities, partially through acquisitions of complementary businesses. Due to the expansion of our operations, which included acquisitions, our net income (loss) has included significant charges for depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP exclude these charges and provide meaningful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from charges for depreciation and amortization. We believe the disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare our performance from quarter to quarter and from year to year. We also believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP are measures of our ongoing operating performance because the isolation of noncash charges, such as depreciation and amortization, and nonoperating items, such as interest, income taxes, pension and other postretirement benefits, provides additional information about our cost structure and, over time, helps track our operating progress. In addition, investors, securities analysts, and others have regularly relied on Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP to provide financial measures by which to compare our operating performance against that of other companies in our industry.

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands)

Set forth below are descriptions of the financial items that have been excluded from our net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP and the material limitations associated with using these non-GAAP financial measures as compared with net income from continuing operations:

  • Gains or losses from sale of assets and businesses may be useful for investors to consider because they reflect gains or losses from sale of operating units or other assets. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Warrants remeasurement gains or losses and warrant-related transaction costs may be useful for investors to consider because they reflect the mark-to-market changes in the fair value of our warrants and the costs associated with warrants issuance or settlement. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Consideration payable to a customer related to a divestiture may be useful for investors to consider because it reflects consideration paid to facilitate the ultimate sale of operating units. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Legal judgments and settlements, when applicable, may be useful for investors to consider because it reflects gains or losses from disputes with third parties. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Non-service defined benefit income or expense from our pension and other postretirement benefit plans (inclusive of certain pension related transactions such as curtailments, settlements, withdrawal, and early retirement or other incentives) may be useful for investors to consider because they represent the cost of postretirement benefits to plan participants, net of the assumption of returns on the plan's assets and are not indicative of the cash paid for such benefits. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Amortization of acquired contract liabilities may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the noncash earnings on the fair value of off-market contracts acquired through acquisitions. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Amortization expense and nonrecurring asset impairments (including goodwill, intangible asset impairments, and nonrecurring rotable inventory impairments) may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the estimated attrition of our acquired customer base and the diminishing value of trade names, product rights, licenses, or, in the case of goodwill, other assets that are not individually identified and separately recognized under U.S. GAAP, or, in the case of nonrecurring asset impairments, the impact of unusual and nonrecurring events affecting the estimated recoverability of existing assets. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.
  • Depreciation may be useful for investors to consider because it generally represents the wear and tear on our property and equipment used in our operations. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.
  • Share-based compensation may be useful for investors to consider because it represents a portion of the total compensation to management and the board of directors. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.
  • The amount of interest expense and other, as well as debt extinguishment gains or losses, we incur may be useful for investors to consider and may result in current cash inflows or outflows. However, we do not consider the amount of interest expense and other and debt extinguishment gains or losses to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.
  • Income tax expense may be useful for investors to consider because it generally represents the taxes which may be payable for the period and the change in deferred income taxes during the period and may reduce the amount of funds otherwise available for use in our business. However, we do not consider the amount of income tax expense to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands)

Management compensates for the above-described limitations of using non-GAAP measures by using a non-GAAP measure only to supplement our GAAP results and to provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business.

The following table shows our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP reconciled to our net income for the indicated periods (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

Year Ended


March 31,

March 31,

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,
Amortization, and Pension (Adjusted EBITDAP):

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net (loss) income

$

(17,543)

$

(10,575)

$

89,593

$

(42,758)

Add-back:











Income tax expense

2,188


817


6,088


4,923

Interest expense and other, net

36,988


30,801


137,714


135,861

Debt extinguishment loss

31,603





33,044


11,624

Warrant remeasurement gain

(3,146)





(8,683)



Pension charges

14,644


31,959


14,644


52,005

Consideration Payable to customer related to
divestiture







17,185



Loss (gain) on sales of assets and businesses, net

1,640


(4,335)


(101,523)


9,294

Share-based compensation

2,493


2,118


8,913


9,782

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities

(668)


(2,226)


(2,500)


(5,871)

Depreciation and amortization

8,466


11,908


35,581


51,943

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation
   and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")

$

76,665

$

60,467

$

230,056

$

226,803

Non-service defined benefit income (excluding
settlements)

(8,583)


(14,205)


(34,308)


(57,378)

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation
   and Amortization, and Pension ("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$

68,082

$

46,262

$

195,748

$

169,425

Net sales

$

393,289

$

386,651

$

1,379,128

$

1,459,942

Net income margin

(4.5)

%

(2.7)

%

6.5

%

(2.9)

%

Adjusted EBITDAP margin

17.3

%

12.0

%

14.0

%

11.7

%

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023





Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,
Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total

Systems &
Support

Interiors#

Corporate/
Eliminations*

Net loss

$

(17,543)









Add-back:











Non-service defined benefit expense

6,061









Income tax expense

2,188









Warrant remeasurement gain

(3,146)









Debt extinguishment loss

31,603









Interest expense and other, net

36,988









Operating income (loss)

$

56,151

$

71,306

$

2,424

$

(17,579)

Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net

1,640








1,640

Share-based compensation

2,493








2,493

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities

(668)


(668)






Depreciation and amortization

8,466


7,334


624


508

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,
   Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension
   ("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$

68,082

$

77,972

$

3,048

$

(12,938)

Net sales

$

393,289

$

353,414

$

39,878

$

(3)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin

17.3

%

22.1

%

7.6

%

n/a




Year Ended March 31, 2023





Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,
Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total

Systems &
Support

Interiors#

Corporate/
Eliminations*

Net income

$

89,593









Add-back:











Non-service defined benefit income

(19,664)









Income tax expense

6,088









Warrant remeasurement gain, net

(8,683)









Debt extinguishment loss

33,044









Interest expense and other, net

137,714









Operating income

$

238,092

$

190,863

$

11,069

$

36,160

Gain on sales of assets & businesses, net

(101,523)








(101,523)

Consideration payable to customer related to
divestiture

17,185





17,185



Share-based compensation

8,913








8,913

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities

(2,500)


(2,500)






Depreciation and amortization

35,581


29,781


3,683


2,117

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,
   Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension
   ("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$

195,748

$

218,144

$

31,937

$

(54,333)

Net sales

$

1,379,128

$

1,167,533

$

211,647

$

(52)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin

14.0

%

18.7

%

14.0

%

n/a

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022





Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,
Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total

Systems &
Support

Interiors#

Corporate/
Eliminations*

Net loss

$

(10,575)









Add-back:











Non-service defined benefit expense

17,754









Income tax expense

817









Interest expense and other, net

30,801









Operating income (loss)

$

38,797

$

49,237

$

2,666

$

(13,106)

Gain on sales of assets & businesses, net

(4,335)








(4,335)

Share-based compensation

2,118








2,118

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities

(2,226)


(2,226)






Depreciation and amortization

11,908


7,699


3,556


653

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,
   Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension
   ("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$

46,262

$

54,710

$

6,222

$

(14,670)

Net sales

$

386,651

$

286,969

$

99,684

$

(2)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin

12.0

%

19.2

%

6.2

%

n/a




Year Ended March 31, 2022





Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,
Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total

Systems &
Support

Interiors#

Corporate/
Eliminations*

Net loss

$

(42,758)









Add-back:











Non-service defined benefit income

(5,373)









Income tax expense

4,923









Debt extinguishment loss

11,624









Interest expense and other, net

135,861









Operating income (loss)

$

104,277

$

163,450

$

13,982

$

(73,155)

Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net

9,294








9,294

Share-based compensation

9,782








9,782

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities

(5,871)


(5,859)


(12)



Depreciation and amortization

51,943


32,464


16,234


3,245

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,
   Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension
   ("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$

169,425

$

190,055

$

30,204

$

(50,834)

Net sales

$

1,459,942

$

1,030,444

$

429,547

$

(49)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin

11.7

%

18.5

%

7.0

%

n/a

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)

Adjusted income from continuing operations, before income taxes, adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share, before non-recurring costs have been provided for consistency and comparability. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to income from continuing operations before income taxes, income from continuing operations and income from continuing operations per diluted share presented in accordance with GAAP.  The following tables reconcile income from continuing operations before income taxes, income from continuing operations, and income from continuing operations per diluted share, before non-recurring costs.

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023


Pre-Tax

After-Tax

Diluted EPS

Loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$

(15,355)

$

(17,543)

$

(0.27)

Adjustments:








Warrant related items

2,083


2,083


0.09

Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net

1,640


1,640


0.02

Restructuring costs

2,098


2,098


0.02

Debt extinguishment loss

31,603


31,603


0.36

Spokane pension withdrawal

14,644


14,644


0.17

Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP

$

36,713

$

34,525

$

0.39


Year Ended
March 31, 2023


Pre-Tax

After-Tax

Diluted EPS

Income from continuing operations - GAAP

$

95,681

$

89,593



GAAP EPS Numerator Adjustments:








Warrant related items

$

(3,626)

$

(3,626)













GAAP EPS Numerator:

$

92,055

$

85,967

$

1.20

Adjustments:








Gain on sale of assets and businesses, net

(101,523)


(101,523)


(1.42)

Restructuring costs

4,949


4,949


0.07

Consideration payable to customer related to divestiture^

17,185


17,185


0.24

Debt extinguishment loss

33,044


33,044


0.46

Spokane pension withdrawal

14,644


14,644


0.20

Warrant issuance costs

1,113


1,113


0.02

Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP*

$

61,467

$

55,379

$

0.77


Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022


Pre-Tax

After-Tax

Diluted EPS

Loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$

(9,758)

$

(10,575)

$

(0.16)

Adjustments:








Gain on sale of assets and businesses, net

(4,335)


(4,335)


(0.07)

Restructuring costs (cash based)

6,264


6,264


0.10

Restructuring costs (non-cash - long-lived asset impairment)

2,308


2,308


0.04

Pension charges

31,959


31,959


0.49

Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP*

$

26,438

$

25,621


0.39

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands)



Year Ended
March 31, 2022


Pre-Tax

After-Tax

Diluted EPS

Loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$

(37,835)

$

(42,758)

$

(0.66)

Adjustments:








Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net

9,294


9,294


0.14

Restructuring costs (cash based)

19,295


19,295


0.30

Restructuring costs (non-cash - long-lived asset impairment)

2,308


2,308


0.04

Pension charges

52,005


52,005


0.80

Debt extinguishment loss

11,624


11,624


0.18

Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP*

$

56,691

$

51,768

$

0.79

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)

Adjusted Operating Income is defined as GAAP Operating Income, less expenses/gains associated with the Company's transformation, such as restructuring expenses, gains/losses on divestitures, impairments of goodwill and other assets. Management believes that this is useful in evaluating operating performance, but this measure should not be used in isolation. The following table reconciles our Operating income to Adjusted Operating income as noted above.

Three Months Ended
March 31,

Year Ended
March 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Operating income - GAAP

$

56,151

$

38,797

$

238,092

$

104,277

Adjustments:











Loss (gain) on sale of assets and businesses, net

1,640


(4,335)


(101,523)


9,294

Restructuring costs (cash based)

2,098


6,264


4,949


19,295

Restructuring costs (non-cash - long-lived asset
impairment)




2,308





2,308

Consideration payable to customer related to divestiture







17,185



Adjusted operating income - non-GAAP

$

59,889

$

43,034

$

158,703

$

135,174


Fiscal 2024

($ in millions)

Guidance

Operating Income

$165.0 - $180.0

Adjustments:

Depreciation & Amortization

$38.0

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities

($3.0)

Share-based compensation

$10.0

Adjusted EBITDAP - non-GAAP

$210.0 - $225.0

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands)

Cash provided by operations, is provided for consistency and comparability. We also use free cash flow as a key factor in planning for and consideration of strategic acquisitions and the repayment of debt. This measure should not be considered in isolation, as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, or as an alternative to operating results presented in accordance with GAAP. The following table reconciles cash provided by operations to free cash flow.

Three Months Ended
March 31,

Fiscal Year Ended
March 31,

Fiscal 2024
Guidance

$ in millions

2023

2022

2023

2022


Cash used in operating activities

$

60.0

$

33.0

$

(52.3)

$

(137.0)

$  60.0 - $  80.0

Less:













Capital expenditures

(8.3)


(3.9)


(20.7)


(19.7)

$ (25.0) - $ (30.0)

Free cash use

$

51.8

$

29.1

$

(72.9)

$

(156.7)

$ 35.0 - $ 50.0

