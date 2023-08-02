TRIUMPH REPORTS PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS

News provided by

Triumph Group

02 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) ("TRIUMPH" or the "Company") today reported  preliminary financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended June 30, 2023.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024

  • Net sales of $327.1 million; Organic sales growth of 14%
  • Operating income of $18.7 million with operating margin of 5.7%; adjusted operating income of $24.4 million with adjusted operating margin of 7.5%
  • Net loss of ($12.8) million, or ($0.19) per share; adjusted net loss of ($7.0) million, or ($0.10) per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDAP of $35.6 million with Adjusted EBITDAP margin of 10.9%

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

  • Reaffirmed expected net sales of $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion, reflecting 7 - 10% organic growth
  • Updated operating income of $159.0 million to $174.0 million, reflecting operating margin of 11 - 12%
  • Reaffirmed adjusted EBITDAP of $210.0 million to $225.0 million, reflecting Adjusted EBITDAP margin of 15 - 16%
  • Reaffirmed expected cash flow from operations of $60.0 million to $80.0 million; free cash flow of $35.0 million to $50.0 million

"Building off our positive momentum from fiscal 2023, TRIUMPH generated its fifth consecutive quarter of organic sales growth driven by continued strong commercial aftermarket and improving OEM demand," said Dan Crowley, TRIUMPH's chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "Free cash use was in line with our expectations and was impacted by seasonality due to increased working capital necessary to support higher deliveries. We continue to expect free cash flow to improve over the course of the year.  With a growing and profitable backlog, TRIUMPH is well positioned to continue to grow organically and improve profitability, while also benefitting from the positive trends across our end markets."  

Mr. Crowley continued, "As TRIUMPH continues to focus on deleveraging and optimizing its capital structure, the company recently completed the successful redemption of its warrants, increasing cash by $85 million and reducing debt by $14 millionTRIUMPH remains on track to deliver profitable growth and achieve its full year guidance as the Company is executing on its financial and operational goals."

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Overview

Three Months Ended June 30,

($ in millions)

2023

2022

Commercial OEM

$

117.2

$

168.5

Military OEM

65.8


57.0

Total OEM Revenue

183.0


225.5







Commercial Aftermarket

87.6


63.2

Military Aftermarket

47.6


50.9

Total Aftermarket Revenue

135.2


114.1







Non-Aviation Revenue

8.3


9.2

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities

0.6


0.5

Total Net Sales*

$

327.1

$

349.4

* Differences due to rounding





Note> Aftermarket sales include both repair & overhaul services and spare parts sales.




Excluding impacts from divestitures and exited or sunsetting programs, organic Commercial OEM sales increased $8.7 million, or 8.1% and included increased production volumes on Boeing 787 and 737 programs, offset by reductions across other commercial rotorcraft programs.

Military OEM sales increased $8.8 million, or 15.5%, all of which were organic, primarily due to increased sales related to the CH-53K, V-22, and UH-60 programs.

Commercial Aftermarket sales increased $24.5 million, or 38.7%.  Excluding impacts from divestitures, organic Commercial Aftermarket sales increased $25.9 million, or 42.5%, driven by the continued improvement in overall air travel metrics, favorably impacting both repair and overhaul services and spare part sales on an equal basis. 

Military aftermarket sales decreased $3.3 million, or 6.6%, all of which was organic, driven by reduced sales across several fixed wing platforms and reduced spares on rotorcraft platforms relative to the prior year, partially offset by increased repairs on rotorcraft platforms.

First quarter operating income of $18.7 million includes $1.9 million of shareholder cooperation costs and a $3.8 million reduction of the prior period gain on sale of assets and businesses. Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was ($12.8) million or ($0.19) per share and includes $0.1 million in debt extinguishment losses. 

TRIUMPH's results included the following:  

($ millions except EPS)

Pre-tax

After-tax

Diluted EPS

Loss from Continuing Operations - GAAP

$

(11.0)

$

(12.8)

$

(0.19)

Adjustments








Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net

3.8


3.8


0.06

Shareholder cooperation expenses

1.9


1.9


0.03

Debt extinguishment losses

0.1


0.1


0.00

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - non-GAAP

$

(5.2)

$

(7.0)

$

(0.10)

The number of shares used in computing loss per share for the first quarter of 2024 was 66.3 million.

Backlog, which represents the next 24 months of actual purchase orders with firm delivery dates or contract requirements, was $1.74 billion, up 10% from prior fiscal year end. This increase was primarily on commercial narrow body platforms.  

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, cash flow used in operations was $63.7 million, which was in line with expectations previously provided and reflects seasonality due to increased working capital to support higher fiscal 2024 deliveries.

Potential Adjustments

We are currently evaluating the final accounting and process around the working capital components of recent legacy Aerospace Structures divestitures and related transition services agreements, which could result in non-cash adjustments to reported amounts, including gain or loss on sale of assets and businesses. At this time, we do not anticipate that potential adjustments would be material to the reported periods.  We plan to provide an update upon completion of this evaluation process.  These potential adjustments do not relate to previously disclosed indemnification claims related to the sale of the Stuart facility, which have been resolved in part at this time.

Conference Call 

TRIUMPH will hold a conference call today, August 2nd, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the first quarter of fiscal 2024 results.  The conference call will be available live and archived on the Company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.  A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast, and the presentation has been posted on the Company's website at https://www.triumphgroup.com/filings-financial/quarterly-results. An audio replay will be available from August 2nd to August 9th by calling (844) 344-7529 (Domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International), passcode #2972802.

About TRIUMPH 

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the Company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations of or assumptions about financial and operational performance, revenues, earnings per share, cash flow or use, cost savings, operational efficiencies and organizational restructurings and our evaluation of potential adjustments to reported amounts, as described above.  All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect the Company's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.  Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph Group's reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended


June 30,

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

2023

2022

Net sales

$

327,145

$

349,384

Cost of sales (excluding depreciation shown below)

240,734


272,400

Selling, general & administrative

55,786


51,745

Depreciation & amortization

8,118


9,806

Restructuring costs




699

Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net

3,820



Operating income

18,687


14,734

Interest expense and other, net

38,447


31,912

Debt extinguishment losses

64



Warrant remeasurement gain

(8,001)



Non-service defined benefit income

(820)


(8,586)

Income tax expense

1,750


1,750

Net loss

$

(12,753)

$

(10,342)

Loss per share - basic:





Net loss

$

(0.19)

$

(0.16)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

66,347


64,820

Loss per share - diluted:





Net loss

$

(0.19)

$

(0.16)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

66,347


64,820

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands, except share data)

BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited
June 30,
2023

Audited
March 31,
2023

Assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$

146,318

$

227,403

Accounts receivable, net

163,649


196,775

Contract assets

112,657


103,027

Inventory, net

429,386


389,245

Prepaid and other current assets

19,716


17,062

Current assets

871,726


933,512

Property and equipment, net

168,437


166,800

Goodwill

510,855


509,449

Intangible assets, net

71,737


73,898

Other, net

32,115


31,185

Total assets

$

1,654,870

$

1,714,844

Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit





Current portion of long-term debt

$

3,313

$

3,162

Accounts payable

149,107


197,932

Contract liabilities

47,882


44,482

Accrued expenses

144,452


151,348

Current liabilities

344,754


396,924

Long-term debt, less current portion

1,677,603


1,688,620

Accrued pension and post-retirement benefits, noncurrent

314,154


359,375

Deferred income taxes, noncurrent

7,444


7,268

Other noncurrent liabilities

57,369


60,053

Stockholders' Deficit:





Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 69,964,040
   and 65,432,589 shares issued and outstanding

70


65

Capital in excess of par value

1,019,891


964,741

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(546,106)


(554,646)

Accumulated deficit

(1,220,309)


(1,207,556)

Total stockholders' deficit

(746,454)


(797,396)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

1,654,870

$

1,714,844

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands, except share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,


2023

2022

Operating Activities





Net loss

$

(12,753)

$

(10,342)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in
   operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

8,118


9,806

Amortization of acquired contract liability

(575)


(523)

Loss on sale of assets and businesses

3,820



Other amortization included in interest expense

1,368


1,562

Provision for credit losses

534


200

Warrants remeasurement gain

(8,001)



Share-based compensation

3,622


1,578

Changes in other assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of
   acquisitions and divestitures:





Trade and other receivables

32,519


4,474

Contract assets

(10,180)


(8,638)

Inventories

(39,818)


(19,190)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,830)


(7,538)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and contract liabilities

(42,441)


(56,352)

Accrued pension and other postretirement benefits

(1,262)


(8,322)

Other, net

3,155


255

Net cash used in operating activities

(63,724)


(93,030)

Investing Activities





Capital expenditures

(6,401)


(3,044)

Payments on sale of assets and businesses

(6,848)


(2,322)

Investment in joint venture

(1,515)



Net cash used in investing activities

(14,764)


(5,366)

Financing Activities





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

2,000



Retirement of debt and finance lease obligations

(763)


(990)

Payment of deferred financing costs

(1,438)



Payment of common stock issuance costs, net of proceeds

(803)



Repurchase of shares for share-based compensation
   minimum tax obligation

(1,235)


(3,442)

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,239)


(4,432)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(358)


(3,414)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(81,085)


(106,242)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

227,403


240,878

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

146,318

$

134,636

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 (dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


June 30,

SEGMENT DATA

2023

2022

Net sales:





Systems & Support

$

290,575

$

254,643

Interiors

36,583


94,753

Elimination of inter-segment sales

(13)


(12)


$

327,145

$

349,384

Operating income:





Systems & Support

$

45,784

$

33,151

Interiors

(2,563)


(2,301)

Corporate

(20,912)


(14,538)

Share-based compensation expense

(3,622)


(1,578)


$

18,687

$

14,734

Operating margin %





Systems & Support

15.8

%

13.0

%

Interiors

(7.0)

%

(2.4)

%

Consolidated

5.7

%

4.2

%







Depreciation and amortization^:





Systems & Support

$

6,940

$

7,521

Interiors

683


1,696

Corporate

495


589


$

8,118

$

9,806

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities:





Systems & Support

$

(575)

$

(523)


$

(575)

$

(523)














FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures

We prepare and publicly release annual audited and quarterly unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") rules, we also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures in our public filings and earning releases. Currently, the non-GAAP financial measures that we disclose are Adjusted EBITDA, which is our net income (loss) before interest and gains or losses on debt extinguishment, income taxes, amortization of acquired contract liabilities, consideration payable to customer related to divestitures, legal judgments and settlements, gains/loss on divestitures, gains/losses on warrant remeasurements and warrant-related transaction costs, share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization (including impairment of long-lived assets), other non-recurring impairments, and the effects of certain pension charges such as curtailments, settlements, withdrawals, and other early retirement incentives; and Adjusted EBITDAP, which is Adjusted EBITDA, before pension expense or benefit (excluding pension charges already adjusted in Adjusted EBITDA). We disclose Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated and Adjusted EBITDAP on a consolidated and a reportable segment basis in our earnings releases, investor conference calls and filings with the SEC. The non-GAAP financial measures that we use may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Also, in the future, we may disclose different non-GAAP financial measures in order to help our investors more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations with our previously reported results of operations.

We view Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP as operating performance measures and, as such, we believe that the U.S. GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to such measures is net income (loss). In calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP, we exclude from net income (loss) the financial items that we believe should be separately identified to provide additional analysis of the financial components of the day-to-day operation of our business. We have outlined below the type and scope of these exclusions and the material limitations on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures as a result of these exclusions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity, as an alternative to net income (loss), or as an indicator of any other measure of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors and potential investors in our securities should not rely on Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDAP as a substitute for any U.S. GAAP financial measure, including net income (loss). In addition, we urge investors and potential investors in our securities to carefully review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP to net income (loss) set forth below, in our earnings releases, and in other filings with the SEC and to carefully review the U.S. GAAP financial information included as part of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K that are filed with the SEC, as well as our quarterly earnings releases, and compare the U.S. GAAP financial information with our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP are used by management to internally measure our operating and management performance and by investors as a supplemental financial measure to evaluate the performance of our business that, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe provides additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business. We have spent more than 20 years expanding our product and service capabilities, partially through acquisitions of complementary businesses. Due to the expansion of our operations, which included acquisitions, our net income (loss) has included significant charges for depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP exclude these charges and provide meaningful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from charges for depreciation and amortization. We believe the disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare our performance from quarter to quarter and from year to year. We also believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP are measures of our ongoing operating performance because the isolation of noncash charges, such as depreciation and amortization, and nonoperating items, such as interest, income taxes, pension and other postretirement benefits, provides additional information about our cost structure and, over time, helps track our operating progress. In addition, investors, securities analysts, and others have regularly relied on Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP to provide financial measures by which to compare our operating performance against that of other companies in our industry.

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands)

Set forth below are descriptions of the financial items that have been excluded from our net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP and the material limitations associated with using these non-GAAP financial measures as compared with net income from continuing operations:

  • Gains or losses from sale of assets and businesses may be useful for investors to consider because they reflect gains or losses from sale of operating units or other assets. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Warrants remeasurement gains or losses and Warrant-related transaction costs may be useful for investors to consider because they reflect the mark-to-market changes in the fair value of our Warrants and the costs associated with Warrants issuance or settlement. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Consideration payable to a customer related to a divestiture may be useful for investors to consider because it reflects consideration paid to facilitate the ultimate sale of operating units. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Shareholder cooperation expenses may be useful for investors to consider because they represent certain costs of corporate governance that may be incurred periodically when reaching cooperative agreements with shareholders. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Legal judgments and settlements, when applicable, may be useful for investors to consider because it reflects gains or losses from disputes with third parties. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Non-service defined benefit income or expense from our pension and other postretirement benefit plans (inclusive of certain pension related transactions such as curtailments, settlements, withdrawal, and early retirement or other incentives) may be useful for investors to consider because they represent the cost of postretirement benefits to plan participants, net of the assumption of returns on the plan's assets and are not indicative of the cash paid for such benefits. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Amortization of acquired contract liabilities may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the noncash earnings on the fair value of off-market contracts acquired through acquisitions. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Amortization expense and nonrecurring asset impairments (including goodwill, intangible asset impairments, and nonrecurring rotable inventory impairments) may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the estimated attrition of our acquired customer base and the diminishing value of trade names, product rights, licenses, or, in the case of goodwill, other assets that are not individually identified and separately recognized under U.S. GAAP, or, in the case of nonrecurring asset impairments, the impact of unusual and nonrecurring events affecting the estimated recoverability of existing assets. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.
  • Depreciation may be useful for investors to consider because it generally represents the wear and tear on our property and equipment used in our operations. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.
  • Share-based compensation may be useful for investors to consider because it represents a portion of the total compensation to management and the board of directors. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands)

  • The amount of interest expense and other, as well as debt extinguishment gains or losses, we incur may be useful for investors to consider and may result in current cash inflows or outflows. However, we do not consider the amount of interest expense and other and debt extinguishment gains or losses to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.
  • Income tax expense may be useful for investors to consider because it generally represents the taxes which may be payable for the period and the change in deferred income taxes during the period and may reduce the amount of funds otherwise available for use in our business. However, we do not consider the amount of income tax expense to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.

Management compensates for the above-described limitations of using non-GAAP measures by using a non-GAAP measure only to supplement our GAAP results and to provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business.

The following table shows our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP reconciled to our net income for the indicated periods (in thousands):

Three Months Ended


June 30,

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,
Amortization, and Pension (Adjusted EBITDAP):

2023

2022

Net loss

$

(12,753)

$

(10,342)

Add-back:





Income tax expense

1,750


1,750

Interest expense and other, net

38,447


31,912

Debt extinguishment losses

64



Warrant remeasurement gain

(8,001)



Consideration payable to customer related to divestiture




17,185

Shareholder cooperation expenses

1,905



Loss on sales of assets and businesses, net

3,820



Share-based compensation

3,622


1,578

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities

(575)


(523)

Depreciation and amortization

8,118


9,806

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation
   and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")

$

36,397

$

51,366

Non-service defined benefit income (excluding settlements)

(820)


(8,586)

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation
   and Amortization, and Pension ("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$

35,577

$

42,780

Net sales

$

327,145

$

349,384

Net income margin

(3.9)

%

(3.0)

%

Adjusted EBITDAP margin

10.9

%

11.7

%







FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023





Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,
Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total

Systems &
Support

Interiors

Corporate/
Eliminations*

Net loss

$

(12,753)









Add-back:











Non-service defined benefit income

(820)









Income tax expense

1,750









Warrant remeasurement gain, net

(8,001)









Debt extinguishment losses

64









Interest expense and other, net

38,447









Operating income (loss)

$

18,687

$

45,784

$

(2,563)

$

(24,534)

Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net

3,820








3,820

Shareholder cooperation expenses

1,905








1,905

Share-based compensation

3,622








3,622

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities

(575)


(575)






Depreciation and amortization

8,118


6,940


683


495

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,
   Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension
   ("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$

35,577

$

52,149

$

(1,880)

$

(14,692)

Net sales

$

327,145

$

290,575

$

36,583

$

(13)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin

10.9

%

18.0

%

(5.1)

%

n/a

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022





Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,
Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total

Systems &
Support

Interiors

Corporate/
Eliminations*

Net loss

$

(10,342)









Add-back:











Non-service defined benefit income

(8,586)









Income tax expense

1,750









Interest expense and other, net

31,912









Operating income (loss)

$

14,734

$

33,151

$

(2,301)

$

(16,116)

Consideration payable to customer related to divestiture

17,185





17,185



Share-based compensation

1,578








1,578

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities

(523)


(523)






Depreciation and amortization

9,806


7,521


1,696


589

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,
   Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension
   ("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$

42,780

$

40,149

$

16,580

$

(13,949)

Net sales

$

349,384

$

254,643

$

94,753

$

(12)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin

11.7

%

15.8

%

14.8

%

n/a













FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)

Adjusted income from continuing operations, before income taxes, adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share, before non-recurring costs have been provided for consistency and comparability. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to income from continuing operations before income taxes, income from continuing operations and income from continuing operations per diluted share presented in accordance with GAAP.  The following tables reconcile income from continuing operations before income taxes, income from continuing operations, and income from continuing operations per diluted share, before non-recurring costs.

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023


Pre-Tax

After-Tax

Diluted EPS

Loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$

(11,003)

$

(12,753)

$

(0.19)

Adjustments:








Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net

3,820


3,820


0.06

Shareholder cooperation expenses

1,905


1,905


0.03

Debt extinguishment losses

64


64


0.00

Adjusted loss from continuing operations - non-GAAP

$

(5,214)

$

(6,964)

$

(0.10)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022


Pre-Tax

After-Tax

Diluted EPS

Loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$

(8,592)

$

(10,342)

$

(0.16)

Adjustments:








Restructuring costs (cash based)

699


699


0.01

Consideration payable to customer related to divestiture^

17,185


17,185


0.26

Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP*

$

9,292

$

7,542

$

0.12

*Difference due to rounding.








^Recorded in net sales.








Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)

Adjusted Operating Income is defined as GAAP Operating Income, less expenses/gains associated with the Company's transformation, such as restructuring expenses, gains/losses on divestitures, impairments of goodwill and other assets. Management believes that this is useful in evaluating operating performance, but this measure should not be used in isolation. The following table reconciles our Operating income to Adjusted Operating income as noted above.

Three Months Ended
June 30,


2023

2022

Operating income - GAAP

$

18,687

$

14,734

Adjustments:





Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net

3,820



Restructuring costs (cash based)




699

Shareholder cooperation expenses

1,905



Consideration payable to customer related to divestiture




17,185

Adjusted operating income - non-GAAP

$

24,412

$

32,618

Adjusted operating margin - non-GAAP

7.5

%

8.9

%


Fiscal 2024

($ in millions)

Guidance

Operating Income

$159.0 - $174.0

Adjustments:

Loss on sale of assets and businesses

$4.0

Shareholder cooperation expenses

$2.0

Depreciation & Amortization

$38.0

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities

($3.0)

Share-based compensation

$10.0

Adjusted EBITDAP - non-GAAP

$210.0 - $225.0

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands)

Cash provided by operations, is provided for consistency and comparability. We also use free cash flow as a key factor in planning for and consideration of strategic acquisitions and the repayment of debt. This measure should not be considered in isolation, as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, or as an alternative to operating results presented in accordance with GAAP. The following table reconciles cash provided by operations to free cash flow.

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Fiscal 2024
Guidance

$ in millions

2023

2022


Cash used in operating activities

$

(63.7)

$

(93.0)

$  60.0 - $  80.0

Less:







Capital expenditures

(6.4)


(3.0)

$ (25.0) - $ (30.0)

Free cash (use) flow*

$

(70.1)

$

(96.1)

$ 35.0 - $ 50.0

* Differences due to rounding
















SOURCE Triumph Group

Also from this source

TRIUMPH to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

TRIUMPH COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF WARRANTS AND ANNOUNCES FINAL EXERCISE AMOUNTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.