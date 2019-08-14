Triumph Sensors Provide Feeling Of Flight For Remote Operators

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) joins Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company (NYSE: LMT), in celebrating the successful first flight of the optionally piloted Black Hawk helicopter equipped with a fly-by-wire technology kit. This technology will enable the helicopter to operate as both an unmanned aircraft or with reduced crew as the flight program develops. Triumph Mechanical Solutions, an operating company of Triumph Integrated Systems, is a strategic supplier to Sikorsky and provides a key component of the fly-by-wire kit, the Sensor Feel Module (SFM). The SFM provides tactile feedback to a pilot, simulating the feel of the existing UH-60 Black Hawk mechanical flight control system.

"I'm delighted to congratulate our colleagues at Sikorsky on a successful first test flight for the Black Hawk utilizing the fly-by-wire retrofit kit," said Frank Dubey, Executive Vice President for Triumph Integrated Systems. "Fly-by-wire capabilities will allow the U.S. and its allies to operate aircraft more safely, reliably and affordably. We look forward to continuing to supply innovative components to support these exciting developments in optionally piloted aircraft."

Triumph Mechanical Solutions was awarded the contract for the SFM components in July 2015 and delivered the first prototype units in September 2017 from its facility in North Wales, PA.

Sikorsky is aiming for the first fully autonomous flight using the technology in 2020.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

Distribution Statement "A" – Approved for public release; distribution unlimited.

