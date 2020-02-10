Triumph Site Receives Environmental Accolades

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) announced that its Triumph Product Support - Accessory Services business recently received two environmental accolades from the city of Grand Prairie. This recognition demonstrates Triumph's ongoing commitment to sustainability in its businesses.

The Grand Prairie, Texas based Triumph business received the Environmental Compliance Achievement for full compliance with the city's environmental requirements. The site earned the recognition after an on-site inspection by the city's Environmental Services Department.

The site was also recognized for participation in the annual North Texas Clean Air Challenge. In support of the challenge, the site completed an education campaign that included communications, lunch and learn programs and email notifications on how employees can take action to reduce air pollution. Employees committed to the Clean Air Action Pledge and clean air initiatives were promoted at the site, including employee carpooling and signing up to receive air pollution alerts from Air North Texas, encouraging greater awareness of behaviors that impact the quality of the air and other environmental factors around them.

The city of Grand Prairie partnered with Air North Texas, a non-profit organization through the North Central Texas Council of Governments, to promote a consistent air quality message and increase public awareness in an effort to reduce emissions. Triumph participated in a challenge along with other local companies to act to reduce air pollution.

"I am very proud of all the hard work and dedication that has resulted in these awards," said, Jim Berberet, President of Triumph Accessory Services. "Our company is dedicated to doing its part to improve the air quality and overall environmental standards of the Dallas-Fort Worth area."

Triumph Accessory Services – Grand Prairie's capabilities include the repair and overhaul support for most aircraft accessories including pneumatics, hydraulics, environmental systems, actuation, constant speed drives, integrated drive generators, heat transfer, engine controls, fuel accessories, and gearboxes.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

SOURCE Triumph Group

Related Links

www.triumphgroup.com

