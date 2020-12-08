Triumph Technology Solutions Achieves the AWS Well-Architected Partner Status

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Technology Solutions (Triumph Tech), "We Keep our Heads in the Cloud so you don't have to", announced today that it has achieved the AWS Well-Architected Partner status, recognizing that Triumph Tech has the expertise to deliver Well-Architected reviews for existing application workloads or new applications based on AWS' best practices and guidelines.



Achieving the AWS Well-Architected Partner status differentiates Triumph Tech as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in identifying if customer workloads meet the five pillars of the Well-Architected Framework: Operational Excellence, Security, Reliability, Performance Efficiency, and Cost Optimization. AWS Well-Architected Partners have the skills and expertise to identify critical customer workloads and remediate any issues in a customer's AWS environment. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.



"Triumph Tech is proud to be an AWS Well-Architected Partner," said James Barlow, founder. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."



AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep expertise in optimizing workloads and mitigating risks in their workloads.



"Very glad I was referred to Triumph Tech for our Migration to AWS. Tremendous lift not to be concerned anymore when you have a sale or spike in traffic. These guys helped us scale out our E-Commerce platform by leveraging the AWS Cloud," said Joe Temple, owner of online e-commerce and retail business, Real Greek Apparel Company.

About Triumph Tech – Triumph Tech is an Advanced Tier Amazon Web Services Partner. As a Well-Architected Partner, we are focused on helping customers leverage the capabilities of the cloud in order to achieve Operational Excellence, Security, Reliability, Performance, and Total Cost Optimization. Find out more about our AWS Practice.



