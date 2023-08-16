TRIUMPH TO HOST INVESTOR DAY ON SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

RADNOR, Pa, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. ("TRIUMPH" or the "Company") (NYSE:TGI) announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Convene at One Liberty Plaza in New York, NY.

During the Investor Day, TRIUMPH's management team will present the company's long-term targets and growth opportunities. The Investor Day will showcase TRIUMPH's key products and business leaders who will provide valuable insights into their operating strategies and plans to accelerate the future at TRIUMPH.

TRIUMPH's Chairman, President, and CEO, Dan Crowley will host the event which will include a summary of the company's overall strategy and interactive breakout sessions for each of the company's five major product lines and the TRIUMPH Operating System followed by a company presentation and question and answer session.

"We look forward to sharing our plans for top-line growth, margin and free cash flow expansion, and product development across the aerospace and defense acquisition life cycle, as well as our plans for de-leveraging and shareholder value creation," said Jim McCabe, TRIUMPH's Senior VP and CFO.

In-person attendees must register in advance. To register for the TRIUMPH Investor Day, please contact [email protected] or [email protected].

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to the Investor Day via webcast at https://www.triumphgroup.com/news-events/event-calendar

Event: TRIUMPH Investor Day

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: Convene at One Liberty Plaza – New York, NY

About TRIUMPH

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, subsystems, and components. The Company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators through the aircraft life cycle.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com .

SOURCE Triumph Group