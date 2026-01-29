TRIUMPH TO KICK OFF ITS FIRST TOUR IN 30 YEARS WITH CONCERT TO BENEFIT MAKE-A-WISH

Concert to be held at Hard Rock Live Universal Orlando on April 10

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic rock band Triumph is kicking off its first tour in 30 years on April 10, with 100% of the net proceeds being donated to Make-a-Wish , to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The concert will be held at Hard Rock Live Universal Orlando, and is part of t he 23rd annual Celebration Exotic Car Festival , the world' s largest exotic car charity event.

Formed in Toronto in 1975, Triumph quickly emerged as one of rock' s most powerful and influential trios. Rik Emmett, Mike Levine, and Gil Moore blended virtuoso musicianship, soaring melodies, and uplifting anthems (including "Lay It On the Line," "Fight the Good Fight," and "Hold On") to define arena rock in the late 70's and ' 80s.

With 16 albums, 25 Gold and Platinum awards, and legendary live shows, Triumph became global superstars, highlighted by co-headlining the US Festival before nearly 500,000 fans. Honored with numerous Hall of Fame inductions and lifetime awards, Triumph' s 50-year legacy remains a towering force in rock history. Band founder and drummer Gil Moore stated, "We are excited to kick of our Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded tour in Orlando on April 10, and fight the good fight together with our fans to create life changing wishes for children!"

The five-day charity event is a national partner of Make-a-Wish, and has raised more than $7 million since its inception. The centerpiece of the event is the exotic car concours, set in the Disney-developed town of Celebration, Florida. The show features over 300 rare exotic cars, including Pagani, Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Aston Martin, Lotus and more, in addition to race cars and iconic Hollywood movie cars.

In addition to the concert and concours, the five-day festival also includes an exclusive ZD and ACTA Wine pairing dinner gala and charity auction at the Waldorf Astoria, headed by world renowned Michelin 2* Celebrity Chef Gabriel Kreuther. The event also encompasses a police-escorted exotic car road rally, and two track days at Daytona International Speedway, where the exotic cars run at full speed.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1980, the organization has granted more than 550,000 wishes worldwide, bringing hope, strength, and joy to children and their families during some of their most difficult times. Research shows that a wish can have a lasting impact on a child's emotional and physical well-being, helping them build the resilience needed to fight their illness.

Together with generous donors, volunteers, partners, and medical professionals, Make-A-Wish continues its mission to grant wishes that inspire hope and create powerful moments that are forever remembered.

For more information about Make-A-Wish and how to help grant wishes, visit wish.org.

